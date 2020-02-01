Margot Robbie talks about how she and her friends took revenge on the ex after the breakups

Home Entertainment Margot Robbie talks about how she and her friends took revenge on...

When talking about the actions of her alter ego in an interview, the actress who plays & # 39; Harley Quinn & # 39; in & # 39; Birds of Prey & # 39; It opens on its unusual form of response to being abandoned.

Margot Robbie and her friends have an unusual way of demanding revenge when a boyfriend ends up with them: they go and start their car.

The "Birds of Prey: And the fabulous emancipation of a Harley Quinn"The star returns to play the role of Harley Quinn in the new DC movie, which does everything possible to recover his when someone other than her ends a relationship.

And reflecting on the actions of his alter ego during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Margot admitted that he also has an unusual way of responding when abandoned.

"I have a wonderful group of brides in Australia, we have been friends since we were four years old, and every time a boy breaks up with a girl from the group, all the girls go and send the egg to their car." I laughed.

However, the situation is not always appropriate, since Margot added: "I once broke up with a boyfriend and they told me: & # 39; How dare he! Let's kill him! & # 39; And I said:" Nerd! I broke up with him. He is a very nice person. Please do not dirty your car! Thank you, I love you guys, but don't do that. "

Fortunately, Margot no longer needs to worry about that: now she is happily married to British director and producer Tom Ackerley.