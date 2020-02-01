Margot Robbie talks about how she and her friends took revenge on the ex after the breakups

%MINIFYHTML00cfd20f707aea003f212768cce4009c11% %MINIFYHTML00cfd20f707aea003f212768cce4009c12%

When talking about the actions of her alter ego in an interview, the actress who plays & # 39; Harley Quinn & # 39; in & # 39; Birds of Prey & # 39; It opens on its unusual form of response to being abandoned.

Margot Robbie and her friends have an unusual way of demanding revenge when a boyfriend ends up with them: they go and start their car.

The "Birds of Prey: And the fabulous emancipation of a Harley Quinn"The star returns to play the role of Harley Quinn in the new DC movie, which does everything possible to recover his when someone other than her ends a relationship.

And reflecting on the actions of his alter ego during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Margot admitted that he also has an unusual way of responding when abandoned.

"I have a wonderful group of brides in Australia, we have been friends since we were four years old, and every time a boy breaks up with a girl from the group, all the girls go and send the egg to their car." I laughed.

However, the situation is not always appropriate, since Margot added: "I once broke up with a boyfriend and they told me: & # 39; How dare he! Let's kill him! & # 39; And I said:" Nerd! I broke up with him. He is a very nice person. Please do not dirty your car! Thank you, I love you guys, but don't do that. "

Fortunately, Margot no longer needs to worry about that: now she is happily married to British director and producer Tom Ackerley.