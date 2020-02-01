Man Utd 0-0 Wolves

%MINIFYHTML31ccc16f54e7807e1d909ece66b6e95111% %MINIFYHTML31ccc16f54e7807e1d909ece66b6e95112%

Bruno Fernandes begins in his debut, but Manchester United struggles to take down the wolves







Bruno Fernandes and Raúl Jiménez fight for the ball in Old Trafford

Manchester United now has three without a victory in the Premier League, as it drew 0-0 with Wolves in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes' debut was the only source of emotion in Old Trafford, with possibilities at least for both sides, although David de Gea was forced to save by Matt Doherty and Raúl Jiménez in any half.

United came closer through Juan Mata, who hit widely from the edge, while Rui Patricio saved Mason Greenwood's double deflected effort and Diogo Dalot headed for centimeters wide at the time of detention.

But that's as good as it was for the hosts, who seemed desperately in need of their next winter vacation, since they hadn't scored in three Premier League games.

The result means that the sixth place of United lost the opportunity to close the gap in the fourth place of Chelsea, which remains at six points, while the Wolves are level in points, a place behind in the seventh.

Full report to follow

