Madonna undergoes rehabilitation for 6 hours every day during the tour, cancels more shows

The success creator of & # 39; Vogue & # 39; confirms the cancellation of two more appointments after one of her dancers, Marvin Gofin, hints that she shortened Madame X Tour amid the singer's health problems.

Virgin She has performed two more concerts on her besieged Madame X Tour to allow the injured singer "to have time to recover" between her live shows.

The continuing health problems of the 61-year-old woman have forced her to cancel concerts in cities such as Miami, Florida and Lisbon, Portugal in recent weeks, while also rejecting the first night of her planned 15-date residence at the London Palladium in England on Monday, January 27, 2020.

The hit creator of "Vogue" returned to the stage in the British capital on Wednesday and Thursday, but fans wondered if Madonna was going to make more stops after one of her dancers, Marvin Gofin, hinted at a shortened tour in his Instagram Stories timeline, when he wrote: "Madame X 7 More".

Gofin offered no further details, but on Friday, Madonna revealed that she was canceling two upcoming concerts during her stay in London on the orders of doctors, in an effort to reach the end of her trip, which concludes in March after a season of 14 Nights at Le Grand Rex in Paris, France.

When he gave the news to the ticket holders on Instagram, he wrote: "As everyone knows, I have multiple injuries and I have had to cancel shows to give me time to recover."

"Not to surprise you, I want to let you know in advance that I will cancel 2 shows, on February 4 and 11 at the Palladium in London. Because doing 3 shows in a row is too much for my body and in fact, my doctors insist that I take a free day after each program, but I think I can handle it if I do 2 programs and then rest (sic)! "

"It's a miracle that I got here, but it has a lot to do with the fact that I do 6 hours of daily rehabilitation (sic). 3 hours before the show and 3 after with multiple therapies," he explained.

Madonna shared that she had "switched to flat shoes" and "modified" more complicated aspects of the performance to make it easier for her body.

"This has helped immensely, but I still have to be careful and, of course, rest is the best medicine."

"I never want to cancel any program and I am determined to reach the end if I pass (sic). God willing …"

Concluding her publication, she wrote: "I appreciate your understanding and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you! Madame X".

The singer will continue her career in London on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

He also retired from shows in New York, Los Angeles and Boston, Massachusetts earlier on the tour, which began in September 2019.