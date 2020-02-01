Luka Doncic and Trae Young lead the charts for the game NBA Rising Stars | NBA News

NBA stars Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks top the lists of first and second year players chosen to play in the NBA game Rising Stars on February 14.

The game will be at the United Center in Chicago, starting the All-Star Weekend, and will face US players against an international list. The NBA assistant coaches selected the Rising Stars lists.

The All-Star Game is scheduled for February 16. This is the second selection of Rising Stars for Doncic and Young, high first-round picks in the 2018 NBA Draft.

However, there are concerns about Doncic's health after the Slovenian underwent an MRI that confirmed that he suffered a "moderate,quot; right ankle sprain at the end of the practice on Thursday. Doncic is expected to miss approximately two weeks, and the Rising Stars game will take place on Friday, February 14.

Rui Hachimura will be the first Japanese player to appear in the game Rising Stars



Selected for the World Team with Doncic, from Slovenia, are Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, New York Knicks guard / forward RJ Barrett, Grizzlies striker Brandon Clarke and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous -Alexander (all from Canada); Phoenix Suns Center Deandre Ayton (Bahamas); The Washington Wizards striker, Rui Hachimura (Japan) and center Moritz Wagner (Germany); Detroit Pistons guard / forward Svi Mykhailiuk (Ukraine); and the Minnesota Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie (Nigeria).

Hachimura is the first native of Japan to be selected for the game Rising Stars, which turns 26.

Young, of the Atlanta Hawks, joins the American squad by strikers Miles Bridges and PJ Washington, and guard Devonte & # 39; Graham (all with the Charlotte Hornets); Wendell Carter Jr center (Chicago Bulls); Guards Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn (Miami Heat); striker Jaren Jackson Jr and guard Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies); and striker Eric Paschall (Golden State Warriors).

Zion Williamson, the general team n. 1 in the 2019 NBA Draft of the New Orleans Pelicans, will replace Carter, who has suffered a sprained right ankle since earlier this month. It is expected to remain out of play until after the All-Star break.

