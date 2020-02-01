Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli defend themselves claiming they were tricked by Rick Singer

Mossimo Giannulli, the fashion designer, and Full House student Lori Loughlin reportedly filed new court documents claiming they were innocent about the scandal of admission to the university in which they were charged. Refinery 29 states that the couple has been accused of paying half a million dollars for their two daughters to be recruited into the school as members of the crew team.

Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose tried to enter the University of Southern California. According to the story, Lori and Mossimo paid $ 500,000 to Rick Singer, who ran a nonprofit organization. He was a college admissions consultant who worked with an athletic officer to take students to school illegally.

USA Today was the first to report that on Friday, Lori and Mossimo's lawyers argued that the celebrity couple thought they were making legitimate donations to the organization. Both parties claim that they did not realize what they had done.

Lori and Giannulli, in their court documents, allege that they thought their large sums of money were being used for "university-approved,quot; causes. The documents are supposed to prove their innocence in the university admission scandal.

In addition, the judicial presentation says that prosecutors did not reveal crucial evidence in the case that would help support their arguments. His lawyers say prosecutors never revealed that he and Lori thought their $ 50,000 would go directly to the USC program.

The followers of the case know that Lori and Mossimo pleaded not guilty to the charges that, if convicted, will send them to prison for many years. So far, the couple is fighting the conspiracy to commit bribes, money laundering and conspiracy fraud.

Lori and Mossimo have been dealing with the charges since Operation Varsity Blues was first revealed in March 2019. The effects of negative publicity have been quite negative for the family, including their daughter, Olivia Jade, who is an influential YouTube beauty

After the scandal widened, Olivia stopped posting videos temporarily, but recently came out with a new one, in which the comments section was full of old fans of his who seemed to have changed their minds, to put it kindly.



