Logan Paul against Antonio Brown? The confrontation gains strength on Twitter

Antonio Brown and Logan Paul provoked a possible fight on Saturday on Twitter.

A day after apologizing to the police in Hollywood, Florida, for his behavior towards officers last month and to the NFL for problems that have kept him out of the league since September, Brown asked people on social media if he should fight YouTube influencer Paul.

I should fight @LoganPaul For 4.1m with possibly 8.2m increase?! I'm going to donate the proceeds to charity … he keeps coming to me about this without stopping. – AB (@ AB84) February 1, 2020

Paul responded positively, and also made a great offer as an incentive.

Paul lost to fellow YouTuber KSI last November in a fight that attracted global interest. Paul's brother, Jake, defeated YouTube star AnEson Gib on Thursday in Miami. Both fights were shown exclusively in DAZN. Jake Paul challenged KSI after defeating Gib, saying, "You are next."

Brown has been without an NFL team since he was cut by the New England Patriots after only 11 days in September amid accusations of sexual assault and rape, which he flatly denies.

The seven-time Pro Bowl open receiver played only one game for the Patriots, whom he joined from the Oakland Raiders after leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers in March last year.

An arrest warrant was issued last week against Brown accused of battery robbery and criminal mischief. Brown turned himself in to police in Broward County, Florida, and was released on $ 110,000 bail. A judge released Brown from house arrest on Tuesday.