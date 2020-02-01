Lockheed Martin won a $ 474 million contract for the extension of the life of the Trident II D5 ballistic missile – Defense Blog

Lockheed Martin, the largest collection defense firm in the world, received a new contract for the ballistic missile life extension program launched by the US Navy's Trident II D5 submarine. UU.

The contract, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, is worth more than $ 473.8 million and covers the efforts of the Advanced Development Program for the Alteration of Strategic Systems Programs of Life Extension 2.

The work is expected to be completed by September 30, 2026.

The Trident D5 is a ballistic missile launched from a submarine (SLBM). The Trident II is considered a durable sea-based system capable of attacking many targets. Improve the US position UU. In strategic arms negotiation with payload performance and flexibility that can accommodate active treaty initiatives. The greater payload of the Trident II allows nuclear deterrence to be achieved with fewer submarines, and its high precision, which is close to that of land missiles, allows its use as a first attack weapon.

First deployed in 1990, the D5 missile is currently aboard submarines of the US Navy's Ohio class. UU. And from the Vanguard class of the Royal Navy of the United Kingdom. The three-stage, solid-propelled, inertia-guided missile can travel a nominal range of 4,000 nautical miles and transports independently directed reentry bodies.

Lockheed Martin has been the main strategic missile contractor of the Navy since 1955. The company also performs engineering and program management services for the Royal Navy under the Polaris Sales Agreement.