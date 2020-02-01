Citing a report from Lockheed Martin officials, the main source of the global aviation community FlightGlobal reported that the company plans to increase production of its stealthy family F-35 fighter jet.

Lockheed Martin is projecting that the annual production of the F-35 Lightning II poaching could reach up to 180 examples by 2024, FlightGlobal reported Thursday.

"We are going to deliver 140 aircraft this year," says Ken Possenriede, executive vice president of Lockheed Martin in the company's annual earnings call on January 28. "The approximate number is 160 next year."

In subsequent years, he sees 165 aircraft delivered in 2020; 170 aircraft delivered in 2023; and 175 to 180 delivered in 2024. The company believes that its production will reach its maximum capacity in 2023 and 2024.

Lockheed Martin had delivered 491 aircraft in total to several global military services at the end of 2019.

Using the lessons learned, process efficiency, production automation, facilities and tool upgrades, supply chain initiatives and more, the F-35 company continues to significantly improve efficiency and reduce costs.

The price of an F-35A is now $ 77.9M, meeting the goal of $ 80M a year earlier than planned.

F-35 mission preparation and maintenance costs continue to improve with a global fleet that averages more than 65 percent of mission capacity rates, and operational squadrons constantly operate about 75 percent.

Lockheed Martin's maintenance cost per plane per year has also decreased four consecutive years, and more than 35 percent since 2015.

With more than 490 airplanes operating from 21 bases worldwide, the F-35 plays a critical role in today's global security environment.

Today, 975 pilots and 8,585 maintainers are trained, and the F-35 fleet has exceeded more than 240,000 accumulated flight hours. Eight nations have F-35 operating from a base in their homeland, eight services have declared Initial Operating Capacity and four services have employed F-35 in combat operations.