Listen to Selena Gomez's full NPR interview while Rare Remains Popular Hit Album

Rare is without a doubt Selena Gomez's most popular music album of all time. He debuted at the top of Billboard's top 200 list and produced Selena's first single number one. As the album continues to resonate with fans, Selena finds herself receiving more love, praise and attention. In a new interview with NPR, Selena talked about many topics, including the meaning of her life. If you have not heard the full 10-minute interview that Lulu García-Navarro had with Selena Gomez, you can listen to it on the video player below. Selena spoke frankly and discussed various issues, including her separation from the usual boyfriend, Justin Bieber, who is now married to Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin).

At the beginning of the interview, Lulu asked Selena why she chose the word "Rare,quot; for the album title and also why "Rare,quot; was tattooed on the neck.

Selena responded with the following.

“The word has meant much more to me than just the title of a song. We live in an era where everything is based on their appearance and social networks and there are so many different channels that tell people how they should be and how they should do this, do that. And I want to represent a person who only says "You are who you are; you are unique and weird."

You can watch a video in celebration of Selena's successful album Rare in the video player below.

While Selena's interview received a lot of attention after she talked about her relationship with Justin Bieber and said she felt she suffered emotional abuse, as reported by Ashley Mitchell, she also talked about the issue of mental health and what she feels is the purpose of his life.

Selena explained that she will always work with a therapist and take anti-anxiety medications to help her deal with her past emotional trauma. As for the purpose of her life, Selena stated the following.

"I want to live in a world where an 11-year-old boy does not commit suicide due to intimidation on social networks. That is what I think is my true mission; I think I have big dreams and ideas about ways in which I can give back. And Now I know this is something that will be for a lifetime. "

You can listen to Selena's full interview below. It is approximately 10 minutes long.

You can listen to our interview on the air here 👇https: //t.co/E1AlVOfzsx – Weekend edition (@NPRWeekend) January 26, 2020

Have you heard Selena Gomez's new album? Rare?

Ad

What do you think about Selena Gomez's album and NPR interview?



Post views:

0 0