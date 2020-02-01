Lil Wayne's daughter, Reginae, joins Normani as a new face of the Rihanna lingerie line

Instagram

Reginae Carter and the Fifth Harmony student, along with Joan Smalls and Paloma Elsesser, have enlisted as brand ambassadors for the Savage X Fenty collection.

little Waynethe daughter of Reginae Carter has been taken advantage of as the face of RihannaSavage X Fenty lingerie collection.

The 21-year-old girl, whose mother is the television personality and author Antonia & # 39; Toya & # 39; Johnson announced Thursday, January 30, 2020 that he will join the former Fifth Harmony star Normani and models Joan Smalls Y Dove Elsesser, as brand ambassadors.

"This is just the introduction, let me not get ahead of myself," she captioned an Instagram snapshot of herself posing in a light pink lace teddy.

Carter, who is the oldest of the rapper's four children and his only daughter, previously starred in two VH1 television shows: "YOU. & Tiny: Friends and family hustle and bustle"Y"Growing Hip Hop: Atlanta".

He also appeared in the Famous song on his father's 2018 album, "Tha Carter V".

Rihanna recently collaborated with the designer Adam Selman for a limited collection of Valentine's Day Savage x Fenty, which he described as "fun, playful, (and) sexy."