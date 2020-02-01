Lil Wayne warns Drake and his mother jokingly in this video amid the rumors of La & # 39; Tecia Thomas's engagement

Lil Wayne has been making rounds promoting his latest album, Funeral, and has been talking about some of his apprentices like Drake and Nicki Minaj.

Recently the legendary rapper was asked if he would still compete with Drake on a track, and he did not hesitate and said he would win.

The interviewer asked: "Even though Drake is your artist, he sends you a record, do you still take your head off?"

Wayne confessed: "Yes. All day. I'll let you know when I send it, make sure your mother and they aren't listening to this."

He also spoke about the title of the album saying: "I've always been the artist who has stayed out of the field. I've always been whatever they want to call me, some Martian or whatever. I've always been that artist, and that's just the growth of who is that artist now. I can get even darker, and this time we get dark and deep. "

A worried fan told the MC: "True talent … I pray for him … he needs to be healthy … I'm not making any judgment about him, but we need people with REAL talent so they don't die with a stupid / dumb drug and unhealthy overdose 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ This man is a lyricist and a genius and an OG … someone has to reach him … all love ❤️. without disrespecting … but great facts. "

The person added: "Facts you're fucking 🤡 … admit that you use strong drugs … lean is an opioid … I'm not judging the sinner, only sin … do you think Wayne looks healthy ?! ! … or just ok with him dying? 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ ”

Another commentator called it CABRA and thanked Kobe Bryant for his tribute: “Thank you for the tribute you made to him ten years ago, not after the legend died! "He is the best on the court, and I am the best in the verse." That is hip hop. Even if they are great or work together, and it is your job not to let anyone rap you. Period!"

This follower wrote: "The album is difficult … it's like five songs that I could have put aside … and the whole album would have been 🔥🔥🔥🔥 I don't like this whole idea of,quot; Funeral "that you have in nigga, For that shit you're immortal.

The hip-hop star recently got engaged to the model La’Tecia Thomas.



