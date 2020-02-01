Lil Wayne struggling to make adjustments to his new album to honor Kobe Bryant

%MINIFYHTML48e06ea3b343f27348a3f039cf87178711% %MINIFYHTML48e06ea3b343f27348a3f039cf87178712%

The success creator of & # 39; Lollipop & # 39; reveals that he made last-minute editions on his new album & # 39; Funeral & # 39; to make room for a tribute to the NBA hero after his sudden death.

little Wayne He rushed to the studio to include an honor to the basketball legend Kobe Bryant in his new album, "Funeral."

The rapper added 24 seconds of silence to follow track number eight, "Bing James" presenting Jay rock, in his tenth studio offering to pay tribute to the sports hero, who wore the numbers 8 and 24 on the back of his shirt as a team star in Los Angeles Lakers.

Lil Wayne thanked the producers who worked tirelessly to edit the tribute a few hours before "Funeral" reached fans on Friday, January 31, 2020 during a morning interview at Fox Sports 1 ".Undisputed"television talk show.

The star also explained that the fact that "Funeral" has 24 songs is pure coincidence.

Bryant died last weekend, on January 26, 2020, at age 41, in a devastating helicopter accident that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Seven other people also died in the accident in Calabasas, California.