Home Entertainment Lil Wayne DESIGNS Drake: "I'll behead him on a record!"

Rap legend Lil Wayne seems to be fighting with his best protégé, Aubrey "Drake,quot; Graham. And this new meat is growing just when Lil Wayne is promoting his new Funeral album, which was released two days ago.

Wayne will appear in the next episode of the Nore & # 39; s Drink Champ podcast. And during the interview, Weezy shoots Drake.

Nore instigates beef, asking Wayne: "Although Drake is your artist, he sends you a record, do you still take your head off?" Completely stone-faced, Wayne nods and says "Yes."

The Drink Champs hosts immediately laughed out loud, apparently happy to have got Wayne to admit cracks in his relationship with Drake.

