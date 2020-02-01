Lewis Capaldi says that being number 2 is disgusting as he tops the list with & # 39; Before you Go & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLfc9d1ca3f9a9265d7a39be6cf9f3cca711% %MINIFYHTMLfc9d1ca3f9a9265d7a39be6cf9f3cca712%

The singer of & # 39; Someone You Loved & # 39; dodge early retirement as his latest single from the extended edition of & # 39; Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent & # 39; dominates the UK singles list.

Lewis Capaldi You won't have to keep a promise to leave the music since your song "Before You Go" is at the top of the UK singles list.

The Scottish singer and songwriter released several remixes of the song, from his album "Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent", in an attempt to secure first place, and jokingly told his Instagram followers that he would give up and get a new I work if he has failed.

However, you won't have to keep the promise, since the song tops the summary of the Official Graphics Company on Friday, January 31, 2020 before Weekend"Blinding lights."

Lewis, delighted, tells OfficialCharts.com: "It's very nice to have another one in the bag, the second number one for my song Before You Go and it means the world, so thank you very much if it was and bought it."

"Obviously, becoming number one is absolutely everything to me and I would be disgusted if I had place number two, it would be disgusting, so yes, I'm so glad I wasn't that guy, and if I did, I wouldn't do it. I know what what I would do, I would probably go home, cry in my hands and have a horrible, horrible time, so thank you very much. "

Roddy ricch"The Box" is in three, with number one last week, Eminemsong with late rapper WRLD juice, Godzilla at four. Stormzy, Ed SheeranY Burna boy"Own It" completes the first five.

United Star of Dirt J Hus top the album list with "Big conspiracy", going down to" Music to Be Murdered by "by Eminem to two. Pet Shop Boys& # 39; "Hotspot" enters at three, with "Divinely uninspired to an infernal extension" at four, and the masked rapper M Huncho& # 39; s "Huncholini the 1st"completing the first five.