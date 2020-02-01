Leicester 2 – 2 Chelsea





Antonio Rudiger scored twice for Chelsea in the 2-2 draw at Leicester

Leicester kept his eight-point lead over Chelsea, fourth-placed, intact after a 2-2 draw at King Power Stadium.

With both sides seeking to increase their four main hopes, Chelsea took the lead two minutes after halftime through Antonio Rudiger.

However, Leicester stayed behind for only eight minutes when Harvey Barnes's diverted effort leveled them before Ben Chilwell capitalized on a mistake by Willy Caballero, who was chosen ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga by Frank Lampard, to complete the change.

However, the goals kept coming when Rudiger crossed a header over Kasper Schmeichel to take Chelsea to the level (71), but there was still time for Barnes to waste a golden opportunity to give Leicester the three points, sending the ball to the post from the bottom with the goal at your mercy.

He finished all square after the frantic second half when Leicester moved 15 points away from fifth place at Manchester United. However, United, which is now seven points behind Chelsea, has the opportunity to narrow the gap when it faces Wolves, live at Sky Sports from 5 p.m.

More to follow …