LeBron James' sincere speech about Kobe Bryant in its entirety | NBA News

LeBron James spoke at the Staples Center, before the first LA Lakers game since the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, as well as John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, and Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan.

LeBron James recognized all who lost their lives in the helicopter crash in Calabasas, Los Angeles, and then spoke to the crowd from his heart.

"I have something written. They asked me to stay on course or whatever the case may be, but, Laker Nation, I would be selling you shortly if I read this, so I will go straight from the heart."

"The first thing that comes to mind, man, is all about the family. When I look around this arena, we are all afflicted, we are all in pain, we are all disconsolate. But when we go through something like this, The best we can do is to lean on the shoulders of his family. And from Sunday morning to this point, now, I heard about Laker Nation before arriving here last year, about how familiar it is, and that is absolutely what I have seen all this week.















A large crowd of fans paid tribute to Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday night



"Not only from the players, not only from the coaching staff, not only from the organization, but from everyone. Everyone who is here, this is really, truly, really a family. And I know Kobe and Gianna, and Vanessa and everyone Thanks guys from the bottom of your hearts as Kobe said.

"Now I know that at some point we will have a memorial for Kobe, but I see this as a celebration tonight. This is a celebration of 20 years of blood, sweat, tears, shattered body, getting up, sitting, everything , the countless hours, the determination to be the best possible: tonight, we celebrate the boy who came here at age 18, retired at 38 and probably became the best Dad we've seen in the last three years, man .

















The Los Angeles Lakers paid an emotional homage before Kobe Bryant when the team returned to action at the Staples Center



"Tonight is a celebration. Before we can play, I love you all, Kobe is a brother to me. And from the moment I was in high school, looking at him from afar, until I reached this league at age 18 Looking at it closely, all the battles we had during my career, the only thing we always share is that determination to win, and just wanting to be great.

"The fact that I am here now means a lot to me. I want to continue with my teammates to continue their legacy, not only for this year, but for as long as we can continue playing the game we love, because that is what Kobe Bryant would like to.

"Then, in the words of Kobe Bryant, & # 39; Mamba Out & # 39 ;, but in the words of us, & # 39; Not Forgotten & # 39;. Live on brother."