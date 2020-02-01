LeBron James delivers a message inspired by Kobe Bryant about the importance of family

LeBron James feels that Kobe Bryant was the happiest he had been after his retirement from basketball, as it allowed him to devote time to his family.

Bryant finished his 20-year career in the NBA in 2016 at the age of 38, having won five titles with the Lakers. The NBA legend spent much of his days after playing with his wife and four children before his death on Sunday. The 41-year-old man, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, was one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash in California.

MORE: Damian Lillard pays Kobe, the competitor, an appropriate tribute

James knows very well the sacrifices that must be made to reach the top, as he explained to the media after the 127-119 defeat against the Trail Blazers.

"These last three years, of all the success he had: five rings, multiple MVP, MVP All-Star Game of this league, first team for a lifetime, everyone, all basketball, felt like these last three years They were the happiest I've ever seen, "James said of Bryant. "Being able to be alone with his daughters, being with his family, because when we play this basketball game, we give him a lot. It's my 17th year, so I know it."

"Unfortunately, your family sometimes stays on the road, because when you want to be good at something, when you want to be the best at something, you become so motivated that you will not let anything get in the way." Not even your own family sometimes. We compare ourselves all the time with greatness, and that makes us even more motivated and away from our own family. That is the difficult part we deal with as professional athletes and when you want to be great. "

Before Friday night's game, James addressed the Staples Center crowd for approximately four minutes as part of the Lakers tribute to Bryant. He talked about the importance of Laker Nation joining as a family, and echoed that feeling later in his post-game comments.

"But, at the end of the day, we all hit our clocks," James said. "Either we're done for the day, or we've done what we're doing, but just make sure you hug your family. If you have children, tell them you love them. Try to do it as much as you can, and don't feel bad if you attend one. of the events of your loved one, or something, and you sacrifice your work.

"I didn't feel bad in Boston when I went to see my son two hours away in Springfield and we had a game that night and they kicked our asses. I didn't feel bad at all."