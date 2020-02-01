Lamar Jackson joins Tom Brady as unanimous NFL MVP | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML4cb88dcfbe8efac7c46e58a7f2c509e511% %MINIFYHTML4cb88dcfbe8efac7c46e58a7f2c509e512%





Lamar Jackson attends the ninth annual NFL awards ceremony

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been named the most valuable player in the NFL for 2019, becoming the second player to be unanimously selected.

Jackson's spectacular season won 50 votes from a national panel of media members, joining Tom Brady as the only other player who won the prize unanimously.

The Baltimore All-Pro set an NFL record for yards on the ground by a quarterback (1,206) and led an offense that compiled more yards on the ground (3,296) than any in league history.

The Ravens won their last 12 games of the regular season to finish in 14-2, the best brand in the league.

With his speed, agility and his apparent sixth sense about how to avoid tacklers, Jackson was not questioned as the Most Valuable Player's choice, as was New England's Brady in 2010. Like Brady at the time, none won a Super Bowl; the Ravens were eliminated in the divisional round by Tennessee.

Jackson is the first crow to win the prize and the seventh consecutive quarterback. The award was announced in NFL Honors.