Lady Gaga gets comfortable with New Beau in Miami

Lady Gaga He is living his best life.

The singer, who is in Miami, Florida, for the AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night program, was seen getting cozy and packing on the PDA with her new boyfriend.

Page six He published photos of the 33-year-old singer resting on the balcony of a hotel, enjoying a discreet weekend with her new flame.

%MINIFYHTML877dcf0c42e08f3c068ea566adefb80e13% %MINIFYHTML877dcf0c42e08f3c068ea566adefb80e14%

The "Bad Romance,quot; singer was photographed sharing a New Year's kiss with a man who appeared to be the same recently discovered, identified as Miguel, In Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to an E! News source, the singer "has been dating the same boy for more than a month. They have been seeing others since before the holidays and are crazy about him." The source also confirmed that he was the same man she called in 2020, "they had been seeing each other for weeks."

The singer has not commented on her love life.