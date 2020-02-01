LA Clippers chemistry needs to improve to win the NBA title | NBA News

Although they rarely have their best lineup on the court this season, the LA Clippers have only lost 15 games so far, and are currently fighting for the second seed in the Western Conference.

Having such a good track record despite missing key players might seem like good news, but if we look more closely at those losses, especially before Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, there are concerns.

Of those losses, seven have been against teams that are below .500 in the season. You expect some nights to be difficult, especially against the Utah Jazz, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Denver Nuggets, but most of the Clippers' losses against the winning teams are on consecutive nights or when the best in Los Angeles are not on the list of Equipements .















NBA analysts Gametime Candace Parker, Grant Hill and Isiah Thomas support the Los Angeles Clippers to resolve their inconsistencies at the end of the regular season



But losing to the Phoenix Suns, the New Orleans Pelicans, the Chicago Bulls, the Atlanta Hawks and the Sacramento Kings, as well as others who fail to maintain a positive record of wins and losses, shows that the team still has trouble concentrating and is Playing until your competition.

When Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic wrote about some chemistry problems in the Clippers, especially with their main stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George regularly sitting handling their cargo, the team's key defensive plague Patrick Beverley rushed to tear it down.

This could be a case of protesting too much.

In the team's most recent defeats, Leonard faced the Kings, and some previous games against the Hawks, head coach Doc Rivers was without Leonard, George and Beverley.

At the beginning of the season, several experts had the LA Clippers as the team to beat in the Western Conference. In many ways, this is still the case, since they are 14-3 with George and Leonard on the list.

Kawhi Leonard got the highest score for the Clippers when they beat Orlando Magic on Sunday night



But the Western Conference is not easy. Rivals in the arena, the Lakers have made their conference leader record a relatively comfortable affair, but alongside the Clippers are Denver Nuggets, the tough and defensive Utah Jazz, the Houston Rockets, the exciting Dallas Mavericks and the surprising Oklahoma City Thunder.

Highlights of the Christmas Day showdown between the LA Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers



While many have expressed concern about the excessive play of the Lakers stars, the chemistry that the team has built is becoming legendary. Speaking to ESPN's Zach Lowe, forward Danny Green said the purple and gold team is the closest he has ever experienced: this is a man who played on the Spurs team winning the NBA title in 2014, and the team of the Toronto Raptors who won a championship last season.

Those teams were revered for their welcoming attitudes and supporting infrastructure. Those things are important, especially at the highest levels of competition that the Clippers hope to reach.

Paul George attacks the dribble against New York



What makes it worse is that Coach Rivers will have difficulty knowing who to play with. Of the lineups of five men who have played at least 10 games together, Leonard and Paul appear in two that have had a positive effect on the basketball court. Together with Montrezl Harrel, Lou Williams and Beverley, they have defeated their opponents by an average of only 1.8 points. And when he replaces Harrell and Williams with Ivica Zubac and Mo Harkless, he improves slightly to a positive 2.0 result.

That is not a very positive result, and it will not be enough against elite teams. However, it is not a large sample size to judge anything.

The Clippers will reach the playoffs, and when they do, Rivers will be training on the fly, so they need as much seed as possible. But to do that, they need to beat the teams that should be easy to beat, which is what makes the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves much more attractive.