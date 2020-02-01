Kylie Jenner throws Stormi Webster an incredibly cool second birthday party

Stormi WebsterCelebrate another trip around the sun with the most luxurious birthday celebration.

Kylie Jenner Y Travis scott They are celebrating their toddler's birthday with another Stormi World themed party! It is safe to say that Stormi World could now be an annual tradition, which is also a direct tribute to his father's album, ASTROWORLD.

Last year, Kylie did her best for her daughter's birthday for her first Stormi world party. This year, she is going up one level.

On Saturday afternoon, Kylie turned to Instagram Stories to share an inside view of Stormi World 2, where her 2-year-old daughter and her friends will have the opportunity to explore three topics: Trolls World, Frozen World and Storm World.

And because Disneyland works hard, but Kylie works harder, Stormi's mom even made custom maps so party goers don't get lost.

Before the birthday party, Kylie shared a photo on Instagram Stories of birthday gifts wrapped and ready for her baby, writing: "I can't wait for my baby to wake up in the morning." But it seems that the biggest and most exciting gift of all was this party.