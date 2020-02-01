Kylie Jenner throws Stormi Webster an incredibly cool second birthday party

Kylie Jenner / Instagram
Stormi WebsterCelebrate another trip around the sun with the most luxurious birthday celebration.
Kylie Jenner Y Travis scott They are celebrating their toddler's birthday with another Stormi World themed party! It is safe to say that Stormi World could now be an annual tradition, which is also a direct tribute to his father's album, ASTROWORLD.
Last year, Kylie did her best for her daughter's birthday for her first Stormi world party. This year, she is going up one level.
On Saturday afternoon, Kylie turned to Instagram Stories to share an inside view of Stormi World 2, where her 2-year-old daughter and her friends will have the opportunity to explore three topics: Trolls World, Frozen World and Storm World.
And because Disneyland works hard, but Kylie works harder, Stormi's mom even made custom maps so party goers don't get lost.
Before the birthday party, Kylie shared a photo on Instagram Stories of birthday gifts wrapped and ready for her baby, writing: "I can't wait for my baby to wake up in the morning." But it seems that the biggest and most exciting gift of all was this party.
This morning, the 22-year-old beauty mogul visited Instagram to share a sweet and touching birthday tribute to her daughter on her special day.
In a post, along with a series of photos of the girl over the years, Kylie wrote: "And this is how she is two years old, happy birthday to my Stormi." February 1 at 4:43 pm, the time when my life changed forever. We were made for each other stormiloo. "
Of course, the queen of birthday posts and subtitles, Kris JennerHe also shared a sweet birthday message to his granddaughter.
"Happy second birthday to my beautiful and beautiful Stormi," he wrote on Instagram. "You are such a bright light and so full of joy and song. Your smile and your energy illuminate a room … I appreciate every moment we spend together, what a great blessing you are! You are a great part of my heart and I love you even the moon and back !!!!! Xoxo Lovey. #HappyBirthdayStormi ".
It is safe to say that Stormi is having a week full of birthday celebrations. Last weekend, Kylie and her sisters took Instagram to share photos of the beautiful butterfly-themed party that was intended not only to celebrate Stormi but also to the Stormi Collection of Kylie Cosmetics.
Then, earlier this week, Kylie and Travis met to celebrate Stormi's birthday at Disney World in Orlando, Fa. Fans also saw Kourtney KardashianKris Corey bet, northwestY Penelope Disick enjoying all the magic of Disney.
Kylie Jenner / Instagram
Before the festivities began, Kylie turned to Instagram to share a video of her dressed in a bright pink suit, with a butterfly crown filter, writing: "Take us to StormiWorld, please."
Then, in his Instagram stories, he began sharing videos of her, Stormi and her friend Stassie Karanikolaou Road to Stormi World.
"Do you want to come in?" Kylie said in another video after Stormi made a gesture of wanting to go to his party. Can you blame her It's his party, after all!
Pointing to the personalized maps of Stormi World, Kylie asked: "Where should we go first?" We can only assume that Stormi chose to go to Trolls World first. After all, we've seen Stormi's obsession with the movie on social media.
After going through Trolls World, the trio entered Frozen World, which seemed straight out of the Disney movie.
We are eager to see what Stormi and the rest of his cousins have fun once they arrive!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Friday, February 7 at 11 p.m.
%MINIFYHTMLb202514ea6fd33e3f19dd6919c73df8d11%