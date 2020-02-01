Kylie Jenner posts an emotional message and beautiful photos for her daughter, Stormi Webster's birthday

Happy birthday, Stormi! Kylie Jenner celebrated her daughter's birthday, since the girl is two years old today. Check out some of Kylie's posts on her social media account with which she chose to bookmark this important event.

‘And so, she is two ⚡️⚡️ happy birthday to my Stormi. February 1 4:43 pm the moment my life changed forever. We were made for each other stormiloo 💕 ’Kylie captioned her post.

Sofia Richie commented: ‘The sweetest and happiest baby I've ever met. Happy birthday, stormaloooo. "

A follower said: "The happiest birthday for the sweetest and most adorable 2 years,quot;, and another commentator published this: "Happy birthday to the most stormy storm, happy birthday Stormi @angelaavld,quot;.

Someone else posted: ‘She will be like Aunt Kendall and Kourtney. Good job, Stormi, you got over it, Kylie, "and another follower said:" Stormi is sooo cute "… she also doesn't pay attention to her mother when dad is close."

Kylie also announced to her fans that her collection and Stormi's will be released today.

St The Stormi Collection launches in 30 minutes only at KylieCosmetics.com K️ ’Kylie subtitled its publication.

Just the other day, it was revealed that Kylie revealed the theme of Stormi's birthday party.

After Stormi's parents organized an amazing launch party for the Stormi x Kylie cosmetics collection last week, which was mistakenly believed to be a birthday party, Kylie and Travis Scott have been preparing for the birthday party of Stormi

Kylie revealed to her fans that Stormi is a big fan of trolls, and this was also the theme of the children's birthday party.

Both Stormi's parents are completely in love with their baby, and regardless of their past or potential current problems, Kylie and Travis have always been the perfect parents for the Stormi baby.

Fans wish the beautiful girl all the best for her special day.



