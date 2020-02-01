KUWK: Kylie Jenner writes the sweetest message for daughter Stormi's second birthday!

%MINIFYHTMLc9e5292d9a9cd62ced4265f02c91ee8c11% %MINIFYHTMLc9e5292d9a9cd62ced4265f02c91ee8c12%

The makeup mogul went to social media to commemorate her daughter's second birthday with a sweet tribute post! This is what she had to say!

It's no secret that Kylie Jenner loves being a mother and is also doing a great job, despite her young age.

That said, his sweet letter to his little daughter, Stormi, was expected on his second birthday, but he still managed to get fans to "aww …".

Kylie published a collage of photos of the most beautiful moments of little Stormi and, next to him, wrote: así And so, she is two years old. Happy birthday to my Stormi. February 1 4:43 pm the moment my life changed forever. We were made for each other stormiloo. "

The photos were super cute and showed the mother and daughter together, but also some moments of father and daughter!

Of course, there were also solo photos of the girl and she looked as beautiful and happy as ever, undoubtedly causing many fans to melt at the sight.

But the followers of the KUWK star were not the only ones that sprouted over little Stormi.

Other famous friends also went to the comments section, including Sofia Richie, who wrote: "The sweetest and happiest baby I've ever met. Happy birthday stormaloooo."

A fan also let Kylie know that "now that you've become a mother, we love you even more."

As for the birthday celebration, it seems that Stormi is definitely already having the best time of his life!

After all, social media users already know one of their gifts, since Kylie spoiled them, and it's a pink toy car! How cool!

The young mother was anxious to start the day to give her the car and many other gifts, subtitling the complement with "I can't wait for my baby to wake up in the morning."



