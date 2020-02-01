Kristen Bell reveals how she explains the concept of death to her 6-year-old son

Wenn

In a meeting with Seth Meyers, the actress of & # 39; Frozen II & # 39; she remembers the time her six-year-old daughter Lincoln asked her and her husband Dax Shepard if she was going to die.

Kristen bell has opened up about how she and her husband Dax shepard He explained the death to his six-year-old daughter, Lincoln.

The couple has talked in the past about not wanting to lie to children, which was problematic when their eldest daughter asked, "Am I going to die?"

Bell, who is also Delta's mother, a five-year-old daughter, told the US night host Seth Meyers She and Dax were stunned.

"The air left the room and we said: & # 39; This is it. What do we do?! & # 39; There are so many roads. Like, do we invent a story? We say we don't know? We say we know and in don't we really know? "

But they decided to tell the truth, as they had always promised they would.

"We just said, & # 39; Yes, you're going to die & # 39;. And she said, & # 39; Ugh … & # 39; And then we said, & # 39; And we really don't know what happens when you die. You can become flowers & # 39 ;, "the"Frozen II"The actress continued." She said … & # 39; Ok & # 39; and we feel very relieved because we promised never to lie to them. And it's controversial because they asked about Santa Claus, and I said: I'm not going to lie to you. "

However, Kristen admitted that the pointless approach has left his children with a "very practical sense about the world," with Lincoln even offering to help bury his grandfather when he died.

"She said: & # 39; Do I need to bring my shovel because I have a garden set? & # 39; And I said: & # 39; Why would you pack your shovel, honey? & # 39;" the star recalled. "She says: & # 39; Well, I want to help bury him. Where do we do it? Next to the house or … & # 39; As practical as I wanted to help."

"Then I had to explain that we don't bury him next to the house," Kristen laughed.