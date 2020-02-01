Kris Jenner shares adorable photos of Stormi Webster for her second birthday while Kylie shares photos of newborns never seen before

%MINIFYHTMLa37ab6a291ec2a1254f0fc95b878d16111% %MINIFYHTMLa37ab6a291ec2a1254f0fc95b878d16112%

February 1, 2020 is Stormi Jenner's second birthday, and Kylie Jenner shared adorable photos of her girl on her official Instagram account, Ron Collins reported. In addition, Stormi's grandmother, Kris Jenner, also shared a series of photos on her account and shared her love for her granddaughter. Fans have been curious to see what kind of birthday party Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have planned for Stormi's second birthday. In addition to his party, Kylie has also scheduled the launch of the Stormi x Kylie Cosmetics collection with Stormi's birthday and the makeup officially goes on sale on February 1, 2020. Kylie shared several images of Stormi's birthday gifts and A Troll birthday cake in the form of an "S,quot;, but apart from those few details, there is much to know about the birthday party they have planned.

Kris Jenner shared a sweet picture of Stormi where she was sitting on her bed, with butterfly wings. Kris shared the message "Happy Birthday, Stormi,quot; with butterflies in the first photo along with the following message.

Happy second birthday to my beautiful and beautiful Stormi! You are such a bright light and so full of joy and song. Your smile and your energy illuminate a room … I appreciate every moment we spend together, what a blessing you are! You are a big part of my heart and I love you to the moon and back! Xoxo Lovey ❤️ #HappyBirthdayStormi

In the photos that Kylie Jenner shared on her own Instagram page, you can see some never-before-seen photos of Kylie kissing her newborn daughter Stormi on the forehead. Stormi is wrapped in a pink blanket and wears a newborn pink hat on her head.

Kylie Jenner shared the following comments about the birth of Stormi.

And just as she has two happy birthday to my Stormi. February 1 4:43 pm the moment my life changed forever. We were made for each other stormiloo 💕

What do you think of Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner's sweet messages about Stormi Webster on her second birthday?

