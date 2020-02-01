Kourtney Kardashian sizzles on red lips, curlers and skimmed

%MINIFYHTML18b95e712b8c81a0907c558a865baea511% %MINIFYHTML18b95e712b8c81a0907c558a865baea512%

Kourtney Kardashian has been showing some beautiful looks lately, and fans were surprised to see her looking beautiful with curlers in her hair! You may think that it is impossible to look glamorous with curly hair, but Kourtney has shown that there is no aspect he cannot achieve. In the photo of Kourtney with her hair in curlers, you can see how she poses in a beautiful bathroom with a large chandelier on top.

Kourtney's makeup is finished and she has a bold red lip. Her eye makeup is vivid and stands out even though she is taking a selfie in the mirror. Kourtney wears a light pink and transparent T-shirt with a black bra underneath combined with cream pants. Some fans quickly noticed that the white towel in the sink has a playboy bunny. The bathroom is equipped with golden accessories and the room has a feeling of opulence.

You can see the photo that Kourtney Kardashian shared with his followers, as well as additional photos of Kourtney that have become a fan favorite in the next video player.

Some other photos that are becoming viral show Kourtney Kardashian modeling her sister Skims' clothing line. Kim has introduced some new products based on her stretch satin fabric and Kourtney posed in a Skims suit while wearing a leather jacket over the lingerie.

The smooth black elastic satin jumpsuit ensures that your body looks firm and toned when you wear even the tightest outfits. Kourtney has been showing his curves lately and in addition to his photos of Skims, he has also been showing his figure in several photos of swimsuits.

You can watch another video with more of Kourtney Kardashian's favorite looks from fans below.

Kourtney surprised fans when he announced that he would leave the next season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In this point; However, it is not clear how much Kourtney will appear in the new season of the program. Although Kourtney made it clear that he wants to take time off the program to spend more time with his children, it is clear that he is not leaving the program altogether.

