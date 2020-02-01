Kobe Bryant's sister reveals how her death will change their lives forever

In what was one of the most shocking news of the year, Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers legend, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died suddenly last Sunday after their helicopter carrying nine people in total was crashed to the ground, killing everyone on board.

Until now, there has been a great deal of support and tribute in memory of the deceased basketball player, who was considered by many to be one of the best players of all time, if not the best. There is no doubt that his death has left a huge hole in the city of Los Angeles.

In addition, Kobe's family members have also grieved, including his sisters Shaya Tabb and Sharia Washington, BET reported. In a statement to iOne Digital, Kobe Bryant's family, including their two sisters mentioned above, said they "lamented the loss of Kobe and Gianna in a tragic accident."

Tabb and Washington also thanked the public and fans for all their kind words in recent days. As previously reported, Kobe, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others, died in an accident on Sunday while taking a helicopter to a Mamba Academy to play basketball at Thousand Oaks.

The helicopter crashed in Calabasas and nobody survived. Unfortunately, Kobe's death, after the #MeToo movement, provoked controversy in another way.

After Bryant's death, some in the entertainment and general media industry dug up old accusations against Kobe in the early 2000s in which he was accused of rape by a 19-year-old girl who was employed at the hotel at the time. .

As the followers of the case know, all charges were dropped when the woman refused to testify in court. Since then, accusations have rarely been mentioned. In any case, when he died, people like Evan Rachel Wood and comedian Ari Shaffir made reference to the death of the basketball player.

Ari Shaffir was apparently abandoned by his talent agent for commenting. Ari graciously celebrated the death of Kobe Bryant after the reports were published, adding that the citizens of Los Angeles liked to encourage the Lakers rather than fight rape.



