Kobe Bryant's representative takes wrong reports that hurt loved ones

An official representative of Kobe Bryant and his family decided to talk about the erroneous reports that appeared online after his death with his teenage daughter, Gianna.

The spokesman made it clear that false rumors are hurting Kobe's widow, Vanessa Laine Bryant, and her three daughters.

The legendary Los Angeles Lakers star and her beautiful daughter perished in Sunday's accident in Calabasas, California, along with seven other people.

Molly Carter, president of Kobe Inc., said the following in her statement: “We are disappointed by the widespread use of some media from unidentified sources and blind dates, and we remind everyone that the Bryant family will speak on our own behalf when appropriate. . So far, no one has been authorized to speak on behalf of the family regarding the personal details that surrounded Sunday's tragedy, including stories related to the family's previous decisions on air travel. "

Carter also stated: “We ask members of the media for respect and responsible judgment during this difficult time. These inaccurate reports only add unnecessary pain to a grieving family. "

Kobe's wife issued a statement after the horrible tragedy saying: "My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who have shown support and love during this horrible moment. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated. for the sudden loss of my beloved husband, Kobe, the amazing father of our children, and my beautiful and sweet Gianna, a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter, and an incredible sister to Natalia, Bianka and Capri. "

A fan approached Vanessa and said: “This still feels like a nightmare. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. God bless you and your family and raise you in this moment of need. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 💔 "

This sponsor responded: “Send him love during this incredibly difficult time. Keeping your family and other families in my thoughts. 🥺🥺🥺😫😫😫❤️ "

A third supporter revealed: “Bryant's legacy will continue to touch future generations FOREVER … inspiring millions of people from all walks of life💞 Praying for you and your beautiful family. ❤️ "

Another social media user said: "It's so horrible, devastating, I think if this is what it is. I see myself, Gigi, such an amazing basketball player. Kobe is very proud of a basketball daughter. It's inaccessible. What could it have been, what would it have been? Not a soul in this whole world can make sense of this tragedy. You are in my heart and prayers 😢😔😢💛💜💛💜🙏🏽 ".

Kobe and Gianna left Vanessa and Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months behind.



