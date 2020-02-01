Kobe Bryant remembered in the emotional tribute of Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center | NBA News

The NBA icon, Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the other seven victims of the helicopter crash last Sunday were remembered in an emotional tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center.

LeBron James wiped his eyes when the national anthem ended. With Kobe Bryant's number 24 shirt, James wrapped his teammate Anthony Davis in a shirt number 8 in a hug.

Image:

LeBron James and Anthony Davis hug after the Lakers' tribute to Kobe Bryant



The two current Lakers superstars returned to the court on Friday night for the team's first game since Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people died in a helicopter crash five days earlier.

Earlier on Friday, James published a photo of a new tattoo depicting a snake and the words "Mamba 4 Life," a reference to the nickname of Bryant Black Mamba. Davis posted an Instagram photo of the two sitting side by side at the 2012 Olympics.

James took the center court in a pregame ceremony and read the names of the accident victims, ending with Bryant. He told the Staples Center crowd that he had prepared comments and pulled a piece of paper from his sports pants. But then James threw it on the floor.

















LeBron James honored Kobe Bryant, his family and the victims of the helicopter crash last Sunday when the Lakers returned to action at the Staples Center.



"Laker Nation, I would be selling you shortly if I read this, so I will go straight from the heart," he said.

"The first thing that comes to mind is family. When I look around this arena, we are all breathing, hurt and heartbroken," James said. "The best thing you can do is lean on your family's shoulders."

He remembered seeing Bryant from afar before joining the NBA outside high school, as Bryant did.

"Kobe is a brother to me," James said. "The only thing we always shared was that determination to just want to win. I want to continue with his legacy, not only this year, but as long as we continue playing basketball."

James pointed out that there will be a monument at some point for Bryant. "I see this as a celebration tonight," he said.

Image:

Court seats at the Staples Center honored Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna



Red roses adorned the seats on the court where Bryant and his daughter sat in the last Lakers game they attended earlier in the season. On the video board above, Bryant's photos in action for the Lakers alternated with those of the other murdered.

Lawrence Tanter, a long-time public speech host, presented all of the Lakers' training in the same way: "From Lower Merion High School, No. 8, Kobe Bryant."

















Relive some of the best moments of Kobe Bryant's 20-year career in the NBA.



Usher stood on the central court of the dark sand in front of the arrangements of yellow roses No. 8 and No. 24 to sing & # 39; Amazing Grace & # 39 ;. Cellist Ben Hong of the Los Angeles Philharmonic performed while playing a video of Bryant talking about his life and career.

Fans interrupted the silence with chants of "Kobe! Kobe!" and "MVP! MVP!"

Boyz II Men, from Philadelphia, Bryant's hometown, sang the national anthem.

Image:

Boyz II Men interprets the national anthem flanked by floral tributes to Kobe Bryant



The crowd remained silent for 24.2 seconds while the clocks fired time until the horn sounded. The spotlights shone on the empty seats for Bryant and his daughter. His seat had a black and white Mamba shirt and hers a No. 24 shirt.

The excitement lasted until the break when Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth joined in their success & # 39; See You Again & # 39 ;. After the final notes sounded, Bryant's name came up again in songs from the crowd.

















Relive the milestones and fascinating moments of Kobe Bryant's 20-year career



In the two hours before the game, there was mostly silence. The electric atmosphere that emerges in the arena before the NBA games was nowhere felt. The media spoke quietly among themselves without the usual music.

The shadow ushers took their positions with black ribbons tied to their purple work shirts. Duel counseling was offered to the sand staff and a setter took out some handkerchiefs from the pocket they had provided.

















The Inside The NBA team remembers their favorite Kobe Bryant moments



The music began to play once the audience flowed through the doors. Several fans put the golden shirts on their seats; others took pictures of the video board and the electronic tape that displaces the names of the victims through the upper level.

Inside the Lakers' locker room, Bryant's No. 24 gold jersey hung on a wooden hanger of a fire alarm next to James's locker. It was Bryant's locker when he helped the team win five NBA championships during his 20 years in Los Angeles.

Image:

Lakers fans pay their respects to Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Center



"It has really been a tower of strength for all of us," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said of James. "We are following his example."

Dwight Howard sat in his locker with headphones on. None of the players spoke before the game.

Back in the arena, Jeff Nadal was one of the first fans to arrive. Nadal rolled up a No. 24 gift shirt in his hand and rested his chin on it, looking into space.

"It really doesn't feel like you're here for a game," said Whittier's 26-year-old high school teacher. "It feels like you are here for something much bigger than that. We didn't even know the guy, but we felt like we were."

















Grant Hill, Candace Parker and Grant Hill discuss the legacy of Kobe Bryant and what the former Los Angeles Lakers icon meant to them



Across the street from the Staples Center, large crowds continued to gather for informal public mourning in a square full of flowers, balloons and handwritten messages, many on the sidewalk, in honor of Bryant and his daughter.

Large posters covered with signatures and messages were moved to the center of the blocked street that separates the arena and the LA Live entertainment district.

The Lakers will wear a KB patch on their shirts for the rest of the season.