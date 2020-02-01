Kim Kardashian shares adorable picture of Saint, Chicago and Psalm West Who's all smiles!

%MINIFYHTML2bb604d2f863a6ba17f38d6a3baca75511% %MINIFYHTML2bb604d2f863a6ba17f38d6a3baca75512%

Kim Kardashian has been sharing multiple photos and videos of her four children on her official Instagram account, where she has more than 158 million followers, and fans love her latest photo. In their most recent photo, Chicago, Psalm and Saint West were striped, matching pajamas, with their names embroidered on the front as they smiled at the camera. The image captured a sweet moment between Saint and Psalm when Saint kissed his little brother on the top of his head. Baby Psalm is 8 months old and Kim recently shared some more photos of Psalm where he was the vivid image of his father Kanye West.

Although North West did not appear in the new image, Kim has shared many photos of her six-year-old daughter. It is possible that North felt that he was too old to be in the picture since Kim captioned it "Baby love." Some fans also suggested that North may have been the one who took the photo as it has shown great interest in photography. .

You can see the photo that Kim Kardashian shared along with other photos and videos in the following player.

Kim Kardashian also shared a sweet photo of her family enjoying a good breakfast together. In the photo below, the children wore a different pajamas than the last photo. Kim recently gave fans a tour of his refrigerator and pantry after some were surprised to see an empty refrigerator that Kim filmed. It turned out that Kim has multiple refrigerators, multiple pantries, a huge restaurant-sized freezer and additional freezers!

You can see the photo that Kim Kardashian shared with her four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm enjoying breakfast with her mother and father, Kanye West below.

What do you think of the latest photos and videos of Kim Kardashian with her children? Were you surprised that North was not in the picture? It is not uncommon for Kim Kardashian to photograph some of her children with vacation photos due to various reasons.

Chicago West celebrated its second birthday on January 15, 2020, and the children's cousin, Stormi Webster, celebrates their second birthday on February 1, 2020. Stay tuned as the children will have fun at the luxurious birthday party of Stormi!



