Kenya Moore will have some important announcements this year: Marc Daly will be part of them

Kenya Moore has announced that her marriage to Marc Daly is not as bleak as previously assumed.

According to a new interview, fans of The true housewives of Atlanta The star shouldn't be surprised if he makes some big announcements this year about his private life.

Moore hinted that he is in a good place with Daly, and that the divorce process could be canceled, and that soon they could give a brother to baby Brooklyn.

Speaking to ET, Moore said: "So if I had a vision board, I would say, successful marriage, lots of love … (my daughter) Brooklyn, healthy, happy, prosperous, I would say, expanding business and fun."

She revealed that Daly filed for divorce quickly, and now they regret it.

Moore continued with: “We had a fight and, instead of giving time to breathe and resolve things after that, you know, a decision was made. Independent of me.

Then he talked about some of the struggles they faced as a family: "Once the baby arrived, things just, you know, the stress of life caused our relationship to deteriorate, and we couldn't find our way back to it." . But in general, I still think that a rash decision was made. "

However, months after the news of the divorce, things are better.

She confessed: “Where I am now and how I have been dealing, is to be the strong person I know I am. I have to divide things in my life and I don't let anything destroy me. I have the most amazing daughter anyone can ask for. Every day is a joy for me. Yes, my marriage is falling apart, but look at this beautiful daughter I have! Your smile, energy, love that gives me? I can't be happier. "

Moore said he is optimistic for the future and added: “We are still separated, but now we are best friends than we have been in a long time. We are co-raising great. We will go to counseling soon. So, I'm optimistic. "

The businesswoman declared that being a mother helped her change her mind about separating from Daly and continued by saying: “(Being a mother) makes me look at you differently, and I appreciate life differently and all the things that I & # 39; m living for. That is my legacy, how I raise this child, how we raise Brooklyn. "

So what does this mean for Moore? More children sooner than later.

She confessed: “I see Brooklyn, and she is the life of the party. We're on the plane, and she's walking down the aisle, "Hi, hello, hello …" It's like it's her, she's just getting everyone on the plane. It is interesting to see her so outgoing and special, and loves people, and loves other young children, and I would like to see her with a playmate while growing up. I think she will be a big older sister for someone and … I don't know, fingers crossed. "

Critics will probably continue to say that everything was just a good story for the reality show.



