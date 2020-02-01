Kenya Moore makes her fans happy with this picture of her miracle baby, Brooklyn Daly

Kenya Moore shared a photo of her baby, Brooklyn Daly on her social media account, and fans are amazed. The girl looks happy as always, and fans have a very good reason to call her the happiest baby there is.

Look at the photo that Kenya shared on her social media account.

& # 39; Love life! @thebrooklyndaly is about that beach life, "Kenya captioned her photo of Brookie.

Someone said: ‘This baby is always very happy. Whatever happened or didn't happen with mom and dad. Brooklyn has definitely not been affected. ❤️ ’

One commenter wrote: "Brooklyn, USA, how is everyone here watching Brooklyn, we are relaxing and enjoying!" And someone else shared this: "She is such a happy baby, love this little beauty."

An Instagram installer said: ‘Every time I see it on my screen. I can not stand it. She is so beautiful Kenya, "and someone else posted this:" How did it get so big so fast? God bless this little beauty. "

Another Kenyan fan said: "Awwww … she's such a beautiful blessing. I'm so happy for you, Kenya, also known as Mrs. Twirl,quot; and someone else posted this: "When she looks at you the way she Brooklyn is looking at that sandwich. "

Someone else posted this: ‘Lil Brookee Cookie 🍪 is so dear! She's the cutest baby here here, and another fan said, "Oh my God, she looks like dad! I'm still praying for you two! @thekenyamoore! "

Speaking of Marc Daly, fans really expect these two to be together again.

It is reported that, according to a new interview, fans of The true housewives of Atlanta The star shouldn't be surprised if he makes some big announcements this year about his private life.

He also hinted that he is in a good place with Marc and that the divorce could be canceled.



