Kemboy for the Cup at the Dublin Racing Festival | Racing news

Kemboy

Kemboy aims to reverse the shape of his Christmas return in a surprising renovation of the Irish Gold Cup Paddy Power in Leopardstown on Sunday.

The position of Willie Mullins emerged as the best pursuer in training last season, leaving behind an early exit in the Cheltenham Gold Cup by winning the Betway Bowl in Aintree and the Punchestown Gold Cup.

A dispute over his property eclipsed the first half of his season, but he tried to defend his crown at the Savills Chase a month ago when, after traveling in the most enthusiastic way, he vanished to finish fourth behind Delta Work, who find again.

"It was a fun race at Christmas, but Kemboy came out perfectly and we will return there with him," said Patrick Mullins, his father's assistant.

"We were surprised. As a rookie obstacle runner and a rookie hunter, he was a good horse, but not a true Grade One horse. He has simply improved with a step forward in the journey and perhaps a change in tactics to get him through. . a little more.

"I was only seven years old last year, so I had the right to improve."

Mullins also directs last year's winner, Bellshill, as well as last season's Topham Chase winner, Cadmium.

Since his narrow victory of 12 months ago, Bellshill has disappointed in the Cheltenham Gold Cup and ended up well defeated in the Punchestown Gold Cup and in the Savills Chase.

"I think his form is much higher going to the right, but there is a shortage of races so he will run here," added Mullins junior.

Delta Work makes an offer to provide Gordon Elliott with his first success in the Irish Gold Cup.

Eddie O & # 39; Leary, of the owners Gigginstown House Stud, said: "It's a very good race. We expect a good clear race and a clear round and we'll see what we can do."

"We hope there will be more improvements in it. I think it will have to improve, everyone will."

Philip Reynolds, owner of Presenting Percy, trained by Pat Kelly, hopes that the decision to miss last week's Galmoy Hurdle, which he won over the past two years, will pay dividends.

So far this season, Presenting Percy has finished a promising third at John Durkan in Punchestown and fifth, only half a body from Kemboy, in the Savills Chase.

"It's really quite simple. I would have loved to have had a crack in the hat-trick at Galmoy Hurdle, but I'm not sure we would have succeeded since the mare (Benie Des Dieux) was very impressive," Reynolds said.

"Percy ran very well at John Durkan and I thought he jumped and traveled well in the Savills, but I wish I had seen him see him better. I was disappointed. However, I don't give up on him and I have more reason to return.

"He was defeated four times and finished fifth near Christmas and I hope he is more competitive this time."

Henry de Bromhead has always thought a lot about Chris' dream and, although there have been some strange flashes of talent, he finally lived up to Troytown Chase last time.

"He seems to be in good shape. His season seemed to end after three races last year. It was disappointing in Aintree and his career in Punchestown was horrible," said De Bromhead.

"This year we said we would lock him up for spring. He has had a good rest since Troytown and we want to start it again in this race."

"He won the Surehaul (Novice Hurdle) in Clonmel for the length of the straight in his first race for us and we always thought he was a good horse."

"This year we tried to give it some time before trying it in a grade one and we'll see where we are."

With the 2017 Irish Gold Cup, the Cheltenham Gold Cup and the winner of the Punchestown Gold Cup, Sizing John, ruled out by injury, Jessica Harrington relies on the strange Jett.

The field is completed by Tony Martin's Anibale Fly, and Warren Greatrex's Mare, La Bague Au Roi, who won the Grade One Fogas Rookie Hunt at this meeting 12 months ago.