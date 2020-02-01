Kelly Ripa agrees to be Blake Lively's replacement for baby number 4

%MINIFYHTML3ec9c9f6ccb278703463f4a4959a1e0311% %MINIFYHTML3ec9c9f6ccb278703463f4a4959a1e0312%

The co-host of & # 39; Live With Kelly and Ryan & # 39; suggests that the actress of & # 39; Rhythm Section & # 39; I should have four children & # 39; because triangulation in children can be bad & # 39 ;.

Kelly Ripa is willing to help Blake Lively Expand your family Having suggested that the first "Gossip Girl"The star should bring a fourth child to the mix, the co-host of"Live with Kelly and Ryan "he accepted the appeal of his guest to be a surrogate mother.

The conversation took place during the Friday, January 31 edition of the morning talk show. When Lively stopped to promote "The rhythm section", Ripa brought up the theme of the family, noting that the first and her husband Ryan Reynolds He welcomed his third daughter together months before.

After the 32-year-old actress joked, she felt that she "had 47,000" children instead of three, the 49-year-old TV presenter shared her advice as the mother of three children, suggesting that the actress had a baby number four and wanted to be A surrogate mother. "If you have the third child, have the fourth child," he said. "Because triangulation in children can be bad."

Hearing the suggestion, Lively quickly replied: "You can have my fourth child for me." The protagonist of "A simple favor"he added:" You are listening live, she is the substitute mother for me. "Upon accepting the cheerful announcement of her guest, Ripa joked:" Yes, I will be the oldest substitute mother in the world. "

During the conversation, Ripa also praised Lively's relationship with her husband Reynolds. "I think you're fine," he said. "I feel that if you two had married other people, you would definitely have crushed the soul of the other person, because they are so scathing and surprising."

Ripa's comment led Lively to share: "We are always kidding." She continued talking about her recent jokes: "After giving birth, he said:" Oh my God, if I lost you and went to the park with our three children, I mean, think of the ladies. I can pick it up. And he says: & # 39; I mean, I have a long list & # 39 ;.

As for his response to his teasing, Carol Ferris of "Green Lantern"She admitted that she shook her husband a little by saying," Really? Because I only have one on my list. "It was quick to clarify Kelly and her co-host Ryan Seacrest"I didn't do it! I don't have anyone on my list."