%MINIFYHTML443b7bc7256292a71356a492cfa3eb0e11%
%MINIFYHTML443b7bc7256292a71356a492cfa3eb0e12%
Kelly Clarkson and Annie Murphy performed "A Little Bit Alexis,quot; from "Schitt & # 39; s Creek,quot;, and new lyrics are everything
%MINIFYHTML443b7bc7256292a71356a492cfa3eb0e13%
%MINIFYHTML443b7bc7256292a71356a492cfa3eb0e14%
%MINIFYHTML443b7bc7256292a71356a492cfa3eb0e15%%MINIFYHTML443b7bc7256292a71356a492cfa3eb0e16%%MINIFYHTML443b7bc7256292a71356a492cfa3eb0e17%%MINIFYHTML443b7bc7256292a71356a492cfa3eb0e18%%MINIFYHTML443b7bc7256292a71356a492cfa3eb0e19%%MINIFYHTML443b7bc7256292a71356a492cfa3eb0e20%