Kasperi Kapanen, of Toronto Maple Leafs, was eliminated from the victory over senators due to "internal responsibility,quot;

Fans and reporters cheered on Saturday night when the Toronto Maple Leafs announced that striker Kasperi Kapanen would not dress for the club's home game against the Ottawa Senators.

The team announced that Kapanen's absence was not related to injuries when the game began, and he was replaced by striker Dmitro Timashov in the Toronto lineup. Kapanen, whose name seems to appear often regarding the commercial rumors of Maple Leafs, however, did not appear upon leaving Scotiabank Arena, several reporters noted that sat down with the other scratches of Toronto in the press box.

So what does it give? After Toronto's 2-1 victory in overtime on Saturday, head coach Sheldon Keefe said he had scratched the striker due to "internal responsibility,quot; and that it was a "one-time thing." The Leafs banking chief did not give more details, stating that Kapanen will explain more on Monday.

Sheldon Keefe about Kasperi Kapanen scratched: "Internal responsibility is really what it is. I think you will have the opportunity to talk to him when we meet again on Monday." One thing at a time? "One thing at a time." – Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 2, 2020

Kapanen suffered an arm injury during Toronto's 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Monday, but was fully involved in the Leafs' 5-3 victory over the Dallas Stars two days later.

The 23-year-old striker has 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 51 games this season.