Kandi Burruss shares a new video on her YouTube channel, which details her cosmetic procedure

Kandi Burruss excited fans when he announced on his social media account that he had undergone a cosmetic procedure. She details everything you need to know on her YouTube channel. Watch his video below.

‘Now that I have @kandikoatedcosmetics I can hide these dark circles forever! But I stopped to see @jingjingharris in @prettyfacesatl to talk about dark circles, Botox and skin treatments. Watch it now on my YouTube #KandiOnline, "Kandi captioned her video.

People were really grateful to Kandi and thanked him for opening up and being so transparent with them.

Someone commented, "It's amazing to see you share this with us. It lets us know that you are human and have insecurities like the rest of us. You are beautiful anyway! ❤️’

A follower said, "I'm looking at Kandi as," Girl, you're beautiful, you don't need any of that, "but I feel like there are always things we don't like about ourselves. Do what makes you happy. But I'll get in Contact with your cosmetic line.

Someone else posted this: ‘Kandi, thanks for being so open and transparent with us. People sometimes forget that celebrities are also imperfect. "

A follower said: ‘Good, Kandi. You are beautiful and you really look 30 max. I was worried because we hadn't seen you through your YouTube page. Blessings to you and the family. "

Another YouTuber said: ‘Regardless of black circles and lines, you are still beautiful. You don't need all those things. You look good for your age and there are 20-year-old women who don't look as good as you. Please don't go crazy with botox! "

A fan told the RHOA star: "Kandi, you're beautiful even at age 43. You can do whatever you want, but don't ruin your face. I understand you want to stay young, but don't overdo it with cosmetic surgery to the point of you're unrecognizable. I'm 37 years old and I'm afraid of losing my youthful appearance as I get older too. "

