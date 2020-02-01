Kandi Burruss explains her problem with RHOA co-star Yovanna Momplaisir

Kandi Burruss was right in the middle of reaching the bottom of the #snakegate drama in Real Housewives of Atlanta. Once he discovered that the slitherer was none other than Yovanna Momplaisir, he couldn't help feeling a little betrayed.

In case you haven't been watching, Nene Leakes revealed that there was "audio,quot; of Cynthia Baile speaking badly about her. Kandi was the first lady in the group that the Broadway star did, so it was only natural that she was the first to know.

Cynthia, along with the rest of the group, wanted to know who the cunning person was. Bailey eliminated Marlo Hampton while Kandi thought she eliminated Yovanna.

However, everything changed in Toronto when the ladies discovered that it was Momplaisir, who previously firmly denied that it had anything to do with it, that it had the audio, which he later denied and wrote that there were "receipts."

While talking with Essence, Kandi explained why he felt something about the way Yovanna did things.

What particularly bothered Burruss was that, in addition to completely denying that she had something to do with the drama, he made an extra effort to hang out while they were not filming.

Kandi had liked the CAU student, but was disappointed to discover that she was to blame all the time.

‘I didn't know Yovanna so well. And so, if we don't know you so well and they don't say it clearly, but Marlo and Nene are implying that you are the snake that could possibly be recording people, I don't want you to stay with me. I don't know if you like that anymore, I'm already weird with new people and then I find out you're recording people. Nah, I'm a good girl. "

