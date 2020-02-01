K. Michelle calls the surrogate mother for her twin clown babies and explains why she will follow the path of Kandi Burruss and Kim Kardashian

K. Michelle is doing a promotional tour to promote her latest album, All monsters are human.

The reality star and the talented singer sat down to chat with Madame Noire, and it became personal when talking about his romance with Dr. Kasten Sims and his surgeries and healing process.

The journalist also asked K. Michelle if he still plans to use the substitute called Tannae he met at an IKEA store.

the Love and Hip Hop Star did not hold back and called the clown and traitor substitute, who will ruin his reputation for $ 500.

She said: “Oh, hell no. I am not using that clown. Let me ask you something. If you have nothing, right? Nothing. Someone has paid for all of their children. Your children's birthday parties since they were on earth. I met this woman in Ikea. Someone you call even for gas money. They help you, because I always end up helping someone. Then they put you on television, and you go behind my back and sign a love and hip hop contract. They use it as bargaining power against me, thinking, we have their history, they have to register. Well, as long as there are no eggs in it, you'll never have my story! You will never corner me again. But the fact that you have even tried for something as serious as a child's life, do you understand what I am saying? It is really bad. Then you do this behind my back after I help you, then you negotiated a contract for only $ 500. If you had gone through me, do you know how much money I could have earned you? For you and those babies to appear in that program? I would have tried that each baby had at least three to $ 5,000 per pop. But you went behind my back. You did it and I let it pass. I'm still praying for that. "

She added: "You are running the network for more than $ 500 and calling all my producers and everything, embarrassing me and these relationships that I have built all these years for $ 500. I know that $ 500 is a lot for some people, but you you got into this situation, I'm not your mother, I don't have to take care of you, I offered you a chance, to give you a lump sum of money to take care of your children, and you know what you did, you let a boy, a walker, not even "They'll marry. You know it's the first time I've talked about it, that's why I'm so passionate. I've never said anything about it. Then the guy, asking me for a contract as if I had a uterus! Why are you in this? The psychiatrist he says: "She is fine, but he? It's going to be a problem. "What kind of bh is he? Then he's a problem. So I decide, I'm not going to do this, and you go on YouTube and do a full YouTube about me, but thank God, never I told you a matter about me, so it didn't go far. But he's talking about everything. He still dreams of being a rapper, one of those kinds of girls. What are you going to take the money I'm giving, this big sum global money you've never seen? That might have been something for some children. But sometimes we are so stupid just chasing the influence. You just fucked me and now I'm not buying a pin. So now I want a substitute who doesn't know any song by K. Michelle. "

He concluded by saying that he will do as Kandi Burruss and Kim Kardashian and will use an agency to have their babies.



