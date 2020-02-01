Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich enjoy a brunch date amid marital problems

As the saying goes: Brunch is always a good idea!

Saturday morning, Julianne Hough Y Brooks Laich I enjoyed an appointment for brunch at the place of celebrities, Joan & # 39; s on Third. For their discreet departure, the two kept things casual and simple with their fashion.

The 31-year-old actress put on a beige long-sleeved short top that she combined with off-white sneakers, black sneakers and large sunglasses. She opted for a fresh appearance and seemed to have little or no makeup. Her hair also looked elegant, as she wore a messy upper knot hairstyle.

As for the 36-year-old hockey player? He put on a black Nike long-sleeved shirt, matching shorts and sneakers.

In any case, the celebrity couple seemed to be in a good mood when the photographers captured the duo looking playful, smiling and laughing among themselves during their morning meeting.

As some fans of the couple may know, the two have caused marital problems in recent weeks.