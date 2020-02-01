Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich enjoy a brunch date amid marital problems

Phamous / BACKGRID
As the saying goes: Brunch is always a good idea!
Saturday morning, Julianne Hough Y Brooks Laich I enjoyed an appointment for brunch at the place of celebrities, Joan & # 39; s on Third. For their discreet departure, the two kept things casual and simple with their fashion.
The 31-year-old actress put on a beige long-sleeved short top that she combined with off-white sneakers, black sneakers and large sunglasses. She opted for a fresh appearance and seemed to have little or no makeup. Her hair also looked elegant, as she wore a messy upper knot hairstyle.
As for the 36-year-old hockey player? He put on a black Nike long-sleeved shirt, matching shorts and sneakers.
In any case, the celebrity couple seemed to be in a good mood when the photographers captured the duo looking playful, smiling and laughing among themselves during their morning meeting.
As some fans of the couple may know, the two have caused marital problems in recent weeks.
While the couple has yet to address or acknowledge rumors about their marriage, a source previously told E! News there is still "much love and kindness,quot; between them.
"Julianne and Brooks care a lot about each other," a source recently shared. "They are navigating the ups and downs of this relationship together. They prefer to deal with any problem in private because they share many friends and family and do not want to involve them in the challenges of their relationship."
The source added: "Brooks is still part of Julianne's family and regularly spends time with (his brother) Derek".
A separate source shared similar feelings about their relationship.
Apparently the first Dancing with the stars Judge "not sure,quot; the married life is for her.
"Brooks still has hope and believes they can overcome it," the source shared. "They just want to work on this privately before making any final decision."
In addition, the couple has published cryptic messages about love and romance amid speculation about their marriage.
"My new motto," Brooks began his Instagram post in mid-January, "But first, happiness."
"Lately I've been reassessing many things in my life, and one of the most important things I've been seeing is how I spend my time every day," he continued. "I am redefining my priorities and putting happiness at the forefront. I am making changes in my daily routine and prioritizing the things that give me the most joy. Everything else is aligned behind that."
The professional hockey player said he began implementing his "new approach,quot; and admitted that until now "he absolutely loved him."
"I will play a little more, mark it and then share with you what my day looks like," he said. "I am sharing this with you to encourage you to evaluate your life, how you spend your time and what you prioritize daily. Do you wake up with a list of things to do every morning or do you wake up? And do things that bring you complete and absolute happiness?
In addition, Julianne shared her own message earlier this week.
"To love someone in the long term is to attend thousands of funerals of the people they used to be. People are too tired to be longer. People who no longer recognize within themselves. The people they grew up from, the people who never ended up growing up, "said an appointment on his Instagram Stories. "We want the people we love to recover their spark when it goes out; to find each other quickly when they get lost."
"But it is not our job to hold anyone responsible for the people they used to be. It is our job to travel with them between each version to honor what emerges along the way," the message continued. "Sometimes it will be an even more luminescent flame. Sometimes it will be a flicker that will disappear and temporarily flood the room with perfect and necessary darkness."