John Stamos dresses as Rapunzel while taking Darren Criss to Disneyland

The actor of & # 39; Fuller House & # 39; and his wife Caitlin McHugh take their former co-star of & # 39; Glee & # 39; and his wife Mia Swier to Disneyland as a gift for their wedding last year.

John stamos dressed as the fairy tale character Rapunzel while treating her friend Darren Criss to a visit to Disneyland.

The "Fuller House"The actor took his friend Darren on the hike to the theme park in California with his wives in tow, revealing that the trip was a late wedding gift for"The murder of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"star, who married Mia Swier A year ago, February 2019.

"@darrencriss and @miavoncriss taking advantage of his Disney Day wedding gift from me and @caitlinskybound," Stamos captioned an Instagram post full of photos of him, his wife Caitlin McHugh, Darren and Mia dressed as a character during their Disneyland day.

The stars mounted attractions like "Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout!","Space Mountain"Y"Mountain splash"They also dined at the luxurious 21 Royal restaurant and relaxed in the exclusive private Club 33 while dressing up as several animated Disney characters, including Belle and Beast of"Beauty and the Beast".

Criss and Stamos have been great friends since the first meeting on the television set "Joy" in 2010.

Darren married Mia in New Orleans, Louisiana, in front of other "Glee" co-stars, including read Michele, Choir in the streetY Harry Shum Jr.