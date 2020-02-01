Joe Budden: Terry Crews & # 39; CONSENT & # 39; to be groped by man !!

A new tea is spilling on actor Terry Crews.
Popular connoisseur of entertainment and podcaster Joe Budden says that Terry may have "consented,quot; to being groped by a man.
Two years ago, Terry accused an openly gay Hollywood agent of touching his genitals during a Hollywood party. Terry described the handling as an "assault,quot; and worked to get the agent frustrated from his work in Hollywood.
Well, now Joe claims that Terry's handling was not an assault, as he said. But rather, Terry gave "consent,quot; for many to grab his genitals.
Joe made the explosive comments during the last episode of this podcast. You can listen here:
Here are the cliff notes, which summarize the entire podcast:
- Joe said he thinks Terry Crews liked a white man to grab his penis.
- Joe thinks Terry Crews was known for doing something strange for a job. Why else would that man feel comfortable clutching his penis in front of his wife?
- Joe said it sounds funny because Terry is so big. He said he never believed him.
- Joe said the men had to shut up because the women were experiencing the same.
- Joe mentions how Gabby was fired by the network, only for Terry to help the network light it with gas.
- Joe says Terry Crews has been running away and fighting forever for "Massa."
- Joe says that men like Terry are the reason black women don't feel supported.
- Mal says Terry's wife, Rebecca, could be his beard / mustache.
- Joe says that Terry didn't need to talk about it if he didn't support Gabby.