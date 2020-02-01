Joe Budden: Terry Crews & # 39; CONSENT & # 39; to be groped by man !!

A new tea is spilling on actor Terry Crews.

Popular connoisseur of entertainment and podcaster Joe Budden says that Terry may have "consented,quot; to being groped by a man.

Two years ago, Terry accused an openly gay Hollywood agent of touching his genitals during a Hollywood party. Terry described the handling as an "assault,quot; and worked to get the agent frustrated from his work in Hollywood.

Well, now Joe claims that Terry's handling was not an assault, as he said. But rather, Terry gave "consent,quot; for many to grab his genitals.

Joe made the explosive comments during the last episode of this podcast. You can listen here:

Here are the cliff notes, which summarize the entire podcast: