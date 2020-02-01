Jodie Turner-Smith discovers the baby's bump, seems to reveal the child's sex

Instagram / Jodie Turner-Smith
Who could be "bored,quot; by Jim Carrey? Jodie Turner Smith and husband Joshua JacksonThe first unborn child, who is apparently a girl!
With an elegant black one-shoulder blouse and matching pants, the 33-year-old pregnant British actress appeared on BBC One Graham Norton Show on Friday. There he joined Margot Robbie, his Queen & Slim co-star Daniel Kaluuyaand Carrey, who spoke directly with her naked baby and joked: "I'm so glad I can be here while you're crowning."
Then, Turner-Smith seemed to reveal the answer to the question that many fans have posed upon learning of her pregnancy.
"I think she's bored," Turner-Smith said.
"Oh, have you fallen asleep?" Graham Norton I ask.
"Don't kick?" Carrey asked.
"There have been no kicks," Turner-Smith said.
Babies have sleep cycles, inside and outside the uterus. Fetal movements feel more intense during the second trimester, when they are large and strong enough and have more room to move. Turner-Smith is in its third quarter.
"I only have a couple of months left," he said in the Graham Norton Show. "I'm at the finish line, I think. Well, not at the finish line, but very close."
Carrey, who has an adult daughter, literally made an ironic impression of an 8-month-old fetus, kicking and hitting her amniotic sac in her mother's womb.
Several media outlets reported in December that Turner-Smith and Jackson, 41, had married a few months earlier and was pregnant with their first child.
Then he showed his belly in a pre2020 golden balloons party she attended with her husband. The two were seen more recently together in a Queen & Slim Premiere after the party in London on Tuesday.
In an interview with him London times, published a week ago, Turner-Smith talked about their relationship and their pregnancy. She said she was a fan of him. Dawson's torrent The character, Pacey, when he was a teenager and recently "came back and saw many of his films again," and added: "I do it every time we are separated because I miss him so much. He loves being obsessed with him."
She said that after it was reported that they had married, "there was a wave of people who were upset because I was possibly married to a white man."
"In the United States, interracial dating or marriage is not as accepted," he said. "Certain people feel strongly against that, in both communities. I felt it from the black community. It's very complicated. I don't want to give it too much energy. The horrible things that people said, it makes you …" I'm learning that there are certain things that I really must keep for myself. "
She also noted that she and Jackson, a Canadian native, cannot raise their family in the United States, where they have lived for years.
"The racial dynamic here is charged. White supremacy is open. It's the reason I don't want to raise my children here," he said, adding: "I don't want my children to grow up doing active shooting exercises in school."
Nor is she very interested in living in England, saying that "she has left the rails,quot;.
"Then I was thinking maybe Canada," he said.
