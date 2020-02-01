Jodie Turner-Smith discovers the baby's bump, seems to reveal the child's sex

Who could be "bored,quot; by Jim Carrey? Jodie Turner Smith and husband Joshua JacksonThe first unborn child, who is apparently a girl!

With an elegant black one-shoulder blouse and matching pants, the 33-year-old pregnant British actress appeared on BBC One Graham Norton Show on Friday. There he joined Margot Robbie, his Queen & Slim co-star Daniel Kaluuyaand Carrey, who spoke directly with her naked baby and joked: "I'm so glad I can be here while you're crowning."

Then, Turner-Smith seemed to reveal the answer to the question that many fans have posed upon learning of her pregnancy.

"I think she's bored," Turner-Smith said.

"Oh, have you fallen asleep?" Graham Norton I ask.

"Don't kick?" Carrey asked.

"There have been no kicks," Turner-Smith said.

Babies have sleep cycles, inside and outside the uterus. Fetal movements feel more intense during the second trimester, when they are large and strong enough and have more room to move. Turner-Smith is in its third quarter.