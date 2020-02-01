Jim Carrey jokes about the appearance and success of Margot Robbie

Jim Carrey I couldn't help joking while I was face to face with the Oscar nominee Margot Robbie.

The comic man and star of the next animated film. Sonic the Hedgehog appeared with him Bombshelli actress as well as Queen & Slim stars Daniel Kaluuya and pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith, about him Graham Norton Show on Friday.

"I wanted to talk to you because you're amazing and I'm very excited for you. It's amazing that you have come as far as you can with your obvious physical disadvantages," he told Robbie, laughing at her and the audience. "That's pure talent there."

The Australian actress, known for playing Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad and next Birds of prey, He is nominated for an Oscar next weekend Oscar 2020 Awards for her supportive performance as a producer who is sexually harassed by the FOX CEO Roger Ailes in Bomb, which also stars Charlize Theron how Megyn Kelly.

This marks Robbie's second Oscar nomination. She was nominated for the first time in 2018, for her leading role as figure skater. Tonya Harding in Me tonya.