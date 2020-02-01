Jessica Simpson "doesn't care,quot; what former John Mayer thinks of her new memory

Jessica Simpson fans know she has been in the headlines for the past few days due to her promotional tour for her new book, Open book, He explores some of the most tumultuous events in his life.

Page Six reported that Mr. Mayer should probably prepare for Jessica to spill the details about their relationship. Jessica reveals everything about her life in Open book, including his challenges with sexual abuse when he was young, in addition to his addiction to pills and alcohol.

In addition, the media states that Jessica really immerses herself in the details of her romance with the Continuous artist. During a conversation with the New York Times, the 39-year-old woman revealed that she never really talked to John about the book, even though it appears in it frequently.

"I don't think he's surprised," Jessica explained to the New York Times, adding that Mayer has already heard all the stories in the memoirs. Reportedly, the NYT asked Jessica how she would feel about her accusation that John wanted to use his relationship advertising for his benefit.

Jessica said she didn't care how he felt about it anyway. One of the most interesting aspects of her memories, at least as far as we know so far, is that it was actually Jessica's therapist who convinced her that Mayer really didn't love her.

His therapist believed that John was simply obsessed with Jessica, and that there was really no love there. Since her separation with Mayer, Jessica has been married to Eric Johnson since 2014. They have three children together. Prior to that, Simpson was married to Nick Lachey for four years from 2002 to 2006.

Open book It leaves on February 4. Earlier today, Nick Markus reported that Jessica also discussed how Nick Lachey reported that he begged him to stay with him.

Ad

Initially, Jessica explained that she wanted to divorce, but Nick refused and instead opted for marriage counseling. Jessica claims that Nick begged him and begged him not to leave, so she was willing to give him another chance.



Post views:

0 0