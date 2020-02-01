Jessica Biel gets excited about her ‘timeless love’ and Justin Timberlake after her PDA scandal!

%MINIFYHTMLfca8c20941be886b072f3f11a210675d11% %MINIFYHTMLfca8c20941be886b072f3f11a210675d12%

Despite some drama not too long ago, it seems that Jessica Biel is still very much in love with her husband, Justin Timberlake! That said, to celebrate her 39th birthday, she turned to social networks to publish a sweet message in which she told him how much it means to her.

Not only that, but he also called his love "eternal," which is good to hear for those who have been supporting them after their PDA scandal with another woman.

Justin already apologized for getting too drunk and doing some PDA with one of his castmates, so he was caught, but it is still speculated that Jessica was really upset.

Therefore, people were worried that she could leave Justin.

However, his tribute says it all: his romance is eternal!

‘Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know. Somehow you grow up without getting old. We love you so much ❤️🎂, he wrote along with a series of photos that showed that they looked affectionate and happy at different times of their lives, such as their university graduation, behind the scenes at one of their concerts and more.

There was even a super cute snapshot of two couples dressed as The Lego Batman Movie characters for Halloween!

This happens two months after he was captured on camera holding hands with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright while having dinner together.

After the incident, Timberlake published an apology that said: & # 39; A few weeks ago I showed a strong trial period, but let me be clear, nothing happened between my co-star and me … This is not the example I want to give my son . & # 39;

A source tells HollywoodLife that "Justin is doing his part to show Jessica that she really feels bad about all the consequences of a few weeks ago and everything that has happened."

Obviously, she accepted his apology!



