Jersey Shore Drama: Snooki states that Angelina is not talking to her castmates even after they apologized when fans beat her like a "bad girl,quot;

Surely by now, you've heard the crazy story of how the women of Jersey Shore roasted Angelina Pivarnick on her wedding day. After the ladies apologized for what they say was a lot of fun, Angelina still doesn't talk to them.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns later this month. Among the three great stories that include Ronnie Magro's baby mom drama and Mike Sorrentino's release, Angelina's wedding will ironically take the cake.

Between referring to it as "garbage,quot; and "garbage dump," Deena Cortese, Snooki Polizzi and Jenni Farley managed to make Pivarnick cry on her wedding day.

If you are a fan of the program, you would know that this is the way they joke with the 33-year-old woman all the time, but many felt it was inappropriate for their nuptials.

Snooki revealed to US Weekly that Angelina is still angry.

‘You'll see on the show, you know, with the wedding and everything. We apologize. Obviously we weren't being malicious about it. Simply, you know, we were trying to be fun for the program and, in general, how. We apologize. She never responded again. So, you know, it's just where we are moving forward. "

Fans are also not ready to forgive the ladies, they went to a fan page where Snooki's interview was published and expressed what they thought, many of them called bad girls.

“ I support Angelina for what her co-stars didn't do at her wedding, because they should be ashamed if someone did that at my wedding, she would really ignore them too, don't act like that at the wedding of someone you've been invited to and isn't Funny, it's stupid immature and someone needs to grow up in front of family and friends that you don't shame on your delivery partner, so you should be ashamed of yourself & # 39; & # 39 ;, one person wrote.

‘Indicate how close we are as friends or if we are family, you just don't say it with anyone. Period !!! Angelina shouldn't have to endure that no matter how much they apologize. They are adult adults and know very well that they would not want that at their own wedding! "Said another.

He simply said: "bad girls."

What do you think of this situation?



