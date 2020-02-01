Jenna Dewan shares stunning maternity photos showing her belly when the pregnancy expiration date is fast approaching

%MINIFYHTML024cabc687b0687a258255c14f5bf9d411% %MINIFYHTML024cabc687b0687a258255c14f5bf9d412%

Jenna Dewan looked beautiful in the new pregnancy photos taken by Elizabeth Messina where she showed her belly. Jenna has not announced her exact expiration date, but it is believed that several weeks are missing. Jenna shared photos from the photo shoot on her official Instagram page where she has more than 5.9 million Instagram followers. Elizabeth also shared some of the dream photos on her official Instagram page and fans are going crazy over the beautiful photos.

Several photos were taken with Jenna lying in a bathroom surrounded by white flowers. He had a transparent cloth duster in several photos and a lace duster in others. Jenna's face looked fresh and flawless as her black hair stretched behind her in the water.

Jenna's photos without wearing clothes but only the transparent lace duster that crawled behind her on the floor also receive praise from social media viewers.

In addition, people praise Jenna for saying that her pregnancy photos were well made, tasteful and classy. Some people have had problems with those who share completely naked photos of their bumps and pregnant body on social networks.

You can see the maternity photos that Elizabeth Messina captured from a brilliant Jenna Dewan in the following video player.

This is Jenna's second baby and first child with her partner Steve Kazee, who she is madly in love with. Jenna and Steve continually share beloved photos of each other and Steve has said that his own Instagram page has become a site for Jenna Dewan fans and it's true. If you look at Steve's Instagram page, you will see that it is flooded with photos of his love, Jenna Dewan.

Jenna Dewan and her ex-husband Channing Tatum have a six-year-old daughter, Everly, who already said she is preparing to be an older sister and preparing for all the crying her little sister will make.

What do you think of Jenna Dewan's new pregnancy photos? Do you agree with those who think they were made with more good taste than many other pregnancy photos?

Are you waiting for Jenna's announcement that she has given birth?



