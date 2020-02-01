Jenna Dewan poses for a nude maternity session

Jenna Dewan It is shining

The 39-year-old actress and dancer awaits the arrival of her little bundle of joy and what better way to enjoy all the happiness than to celebrate her second pregnancy with a nude maternity session?

Dewan visited Instagram this week to share stunning photos of herself, captured by photographer Elizabeth Messina, and wrote: "When the divine and magical @elizabethmessina approaches and captures one of the most magical moments of your life."

In the first photo that Dewan shared, she stands in the middle of an empty room with just a beautiful lace cover-up, looking as elegant and radiant as ever. In a series of other images of his maternity session, Dewan looks completely comfortable and comfortable in his own skin during this transformative chapter of his life.

Her boyfriend and her son's father Steve Kazee He also appears in a couple of his maternity photos, touching his growing baby bulge and in one of the photos, the two kiss, look so in love. "My love, my gift, I am the luckiest girl in the world," writes Dewan, along with a photo of the two.