Jay – Z and more stars honor Kobe Bryant at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Pop the bubbly!
On Saturday, the biggest stars in the industry attended the fan party at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel before the 2020 Super Bowl.
And although people seemed to enjoy the annual celebration, many took a moment to honor the deceased. Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26 in Calabasas, California.
He and his 13 year old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, were among the nine people who died that morning.
In the Fanatics event, stars like Jay Z, Kevin Hart, Post Malone, meek mill, Jasmine Sanders and others all shook the Lakers' shirts with the famous NBA legend number, 24.
Kobe tributes will not stop this weekend either. Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira He recently announced that he would be honored in a special way during the halftime show.
"I think we will all remember Kobe on Sunday," Shakira said at the Super Bowl press conference on Thursday. "We will celebrate life and celebrate diversity in this country."
With that message in mind, take a look at celebrities who took a moment to pay tribute to the Lakers legend during the Super Bowl festivities. Also, see how your favorite stars celebrate and prepare for the football game of the season.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for fans
Meek Mill, Jay-Z and Yo Gotti
Three is a party! meek mill poses with Jay Z Y I gotti at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday. The trio pays tribute to the deceased Kobe Bryant.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for fans
Kevin Hart
the Upside down The actor raises his Kobe shirt for everyone to see at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Mike Coppola / Getty Images for fans
Danielle Herrington and Jasmine Sanders
Make a pose! The models show their love and support for Bryant at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for fans
Post Malone
During his performance at Fanatics Super Bowl Party, Posty honors the NBA legend by rocking his famous "24,quot; jersey.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for fans
Meek Mill and Andrew Taggart
The rapper and DJ pay tribute to the late star of the Lakers with purple and gold t-shirts Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Mike Coppola / Getty Images for fans
Swizz Beatz and Dwyane Wade
The dynamic duo take a picture together at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party. The two also seemed to be combined with similar outfits, with burgundy stripes.
Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images for fans
Emily Ratajkowski
The supermodel shines at the star-filled event with its sunny yellow outfit at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images for fans
Kevin Hart
The 40-year-old comedian poses at the Fanatics Super Bowl party.
Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images for fans
Post Malone
Rapper "Wow,quot; matches the rug with a light blue suit at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images
Eiza Gonzalez
Less is more! the Baby driver The star sizzles in a tight black dress that features side cuts.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images
Jon Hamm
the Crazy men alum is all smiles in the ninth annual honors edition of the NFL.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images
Kate Bosworth
Bosworth lights the room in a bright orange dress at the ninth annual NFL awards.
@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID
Ciara and Russell Wilson
The singer and her husband soccer star enjoy a romantic night in Miami before the 2020 Super Bowl.
Jason Koerner / Getty Images
Shaquille O & # 39; Neal
The legend of the NBA, also known as DJ DieselHe performs on stage at his Shaq & # 39; s Fun House party at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center in Miami.
John Parra / Getty Images for Bud Light
Snoop Dogg
The rapper performs at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest concert at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.
worldredeye.com
Machine gun Kelly and French Montana
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for In The Know Experiences
Lance Bass and Michael Turchin
The couple attends the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for In The Know Experiences
Post Malone
The rapper performs at the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.
Cassidy Sparrow / Getty images for In The Know Experiences
La Anthony
The star appears at the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.
Robin Marchant / Getty Images
Lil john
What? The rapper attends the pre-2020 Super Bowl Leather and Laces 2020 party at the Soho Studio in Miami.
Cassidy Sparrow / Getty images for In The Know Experiences
Kevin Hart
The actor and comedian attends the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Pandora
Harry Styles and Lizzo
Blame your juice! The artists join in the SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert series.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for SiriusXM
Demi lovato
Before singing the national anthem on Super Bowl Sunday, the pop star sits with Andy Cohen for his show SiriusXM.
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM
Jasmine Sanders, Kate Bock, Olivia Culpo, Josephine Skriver and Camille Kostek
Illustrated Sports models, assemble!
Dipasupil Day / Getty Images
John Cena
The actor attends "The Road to F9,quot; Global Fan Extravaganza at Maurice A. Ferre Park in Miami.
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM
Rob Gronkowski, Jenny McCarthy and Camille Kostek
The retired NFL star and his model girlfriend appear alongside the personality of the radio on Day 3 of SiriusXM in Super Bowl LIV.
Prince Williams / Wireimage
2 Chainz and Sean "Diddy,quot; combs
The rappers party at "The Big Game Weekend,quot; at Karu & Y.
Dipasupil Day / Getty Images
Jordana Brewster
Mia Toretto has arrived.
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez
His part-time Super Bowl artists, everyone!
worldredeye.com
Cardi B
They call her Cardi Bardi! The hip-hop superstar performs at the LIV nightclub as part of "The Big Game Weekend."
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM
Katie Couric
The veteran television journalist will appear in a space-themed Super Bowl ad for Olay.
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM
Pit bull
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM
Lil Nas X and Jasmine Sanders
Just out of his incredible performance at the Grammys, the rapper arrives at the Super Bowl weekend.
Dipasupil Day / Getty Images
Charlie Puth
The singer of "See You Again,quot; goes out for the F9 event.
Dipasupil Day / Getty Images
Nathalie Emmanuel
The actress is willing to repeat her role when F9 hits theaters in 2022. But first, the Super Bowl!
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM
Kevin Hart
The comedian helps start the Super Bowl weekend at SiriusXM studios.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Universal Pictures
Michelle Rodriguez
A Fast and Furious Legend, now and forever.
Dipasupil Day / Getty Images
Wiz Khalifa
The rapper is all smiles.
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty
She is back! The MC and her husband make a rare public appearance to start the Super Bowl weekend at the Mr. Jones nightclub in Miami.
Dipasupil Day / Getty Images
Ozuna
The Puerto Rico trap star is ready to light up.
Dipasupil Day / Getty Images
Cardi B
This is so Cardi's color.
Dipasupil Day / Getty Images
Tyrese Gibson
the F9 The actor is committed to a monochrome environment.