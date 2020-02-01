Jay – Z and more stars honor Kobe Bryant at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Pop the bubbly!

On Saturday, the biggest stars in the industry attended the fan party at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel before the 2020 Super Bowl.

And although people seemed to enjoy the annual celebration, many took a moment to honor the deceased. Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26 in Calabasas, California.

%MINIFYHTMLccba142733edbd1add737577a96bf6d513% %MINIFYHTMLccba142733edbd1add737577a96bf6d514%

He and his 13 year old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, were among the nine people who died that morning.

In the Fanatics event, stars like Jay Z, Kevin Hart, Post Malone, meek mill, Jasmine Sanders and others all shook the Lakers' shirts with the famous NBA legend number, 24.

Kobe tributes will not stop this weekend either. Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira He recently announced that he would be honored in a special way during the halftime show.

"I think we will all remember Kobe on Sunday," Shakira said at the Super Bowl press conference on Thursday. "We will celebrate life and celebrate diversity in this country."