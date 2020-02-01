Home Entertainment Jay – Z and more stars honor Kobe Bryant at the Fanatics...

Jay – Z and more stars honor Kobe Bryant at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Jay - Z and more stars honor Kobe Bryant at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party
%MINIFYHTMLccba142733edbd1add737577a96bf6d511% %MINIFYHTMLccba142733edbd1add737577a96bf6d512%

Pop the bubbly!

On Saturday, the biggest stars in the industry attended the fan party at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel before the 2020 Super Bowl.

And although people seemed to enjoy the annual celebration, many took a moment to honor the deceased. Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26 in Calabasas, California.

%MINIFYHTMLccba142733edbd1add737577a96bf6d513% %MINIFYHTMLccba142733edbd1add737577a96bf6d514%

He and his 13 year old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, were among the nine people who died that morning.

In the Fanatics event, stars like Jay Z, Kevin Hart, Post Malone, meek mill, Jasmine Sanders and others all shook the Lakers' shirts with the famous NBA legend number, 24.

Kobe tributes will not stop this weekend either. Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira He recently announced that he would be honored in a special way during the halftime show.

"I think we will all remember Kobe on Sunday," Shakira said at the Super Bowl press conference on Thursday. "We will celebrate life and celebrate diversity in this country."

With that message in mind, take a look at celebrities who took a moment to pay tribute to the Lakers legend during the Super Bowl festivities. Also, see how your favorite stars celebrate and prepare for the football game of the season.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for fans

Meek Mill, Jay-Z and Yo Gotti

Three is a party! meek mill poses with Jay Z Y I gotti at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday. The trio pays tribute to the deceased Kobe Bryant.

Kevin Hart, sightings of Super Bowl 2020 stars, Fanatics Party

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for fans

Kevin Hart

the Upside down The actor raises his Kobe shirt for everyone to see at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

Danielle Herrington, Jasmine Sanders, sightings of Super Bowl 2020 stars, Fanatics Party

Mike Coppola / Getty Images for fans

Danielle Herrington and Jasmine Sanders

Make a pose! The models show their love and support for Bryant at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

Post Malone, sightings of Super Bowl 2020 stars, Fanatics Party

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for fans

Post Malone

During his performance at Fanatics Super Bowl Party, Posty honors the NBA legend by rocking his famous "24,quot; jersey.

Meek Mill, Andrew Taggart, sightings of Super Bowl 2020 stars, Fanatics Party

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for fans

Meek Mill and Andrew Taggart

The rapper and DJ pay tribute to the late star of the Lakers with purple and gold t-shirts Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

Swizz Beatz, Dwyane Wade, sightings of Super Bowl 2020 stars

Mike Coppola / Getty Images for fans

Swizz Beatz and Dwyane Wade

The dynamic duo take a picture together at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party. The two also seemed to be combined with similar outfits, with burgundy stripes.

Emily Ratajkowski, sightings of Super Bowl 2020 stars

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images for fans

Emily Ratajkowski

The supermodel shines at the star-filled event with its sunny yellow outfit at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

Kevin Hart, sighting of Super Bowl 2020 stars

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images for fans

Kevin Hart

The 40-year-old comedian poses at the Fanatics Super Bowl party.

Post Malone, sightings of Super Bowl 2020 stars

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images for fans

Post Malone

Rapper "Wow,quot; matches the rug with a light blue suit at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

Eiza González, star sighting of the Super Bowl 2020

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Eiza Gonzalez

Less is more! the Baby driver The star sizzles in a tight black dress that features side cuts.

Jon Hamm, sightings of Super Bowl 2020 stars

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Jon Hamm

the Crazy men alum is all smiles in the ninth annual honors edition of the NFL.

Kate Bosworth, star sighting of the Super Bowl 2020

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Kate Bosworth

Bosworth lights the room in a bright orange dress at the ninth annual NFL awards.

Ciara, Russell Wilson

@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID

Ciara and Russell Wilson

The singer and her husband soccer star enjoy a romantic night in Miami before the 2020 Super Bowl.

Star sightings of Super Bowl 2020, Shaquille O & # 39; Neal

Jason Koerner / Getty Images

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal

The legend of the NBA, also known as DJ DieselHe performs on stage at his Shaq & # 39; s Fun House party at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center in Miami.

Sightings of Super Bowl 2020 stars, Snoop Dogg

John Parra / Getty Images for Bud Light

Snoop Dogg

The rapper performs at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest concert at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.

2020 Super Bowl Star Sightings - Machine Gun Kelly, French Montana

worldredeye.com

Machine gun Kelly and French Montana

Star sightings of Super Bowl 2020, Lance Bass, Michael Turchin

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for In The Know Experiences

Lance Bass and Michael Turchin

The couple attends the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.

Star sightings of Super Bowl 2020, Post Malone

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for In The Know Experiences

Post Malone

The rapper performs at the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.

Star sightings of Super Bowl 2020, La La Anthony

Cassidy Sparrow / Getty images for In The Know Experiences

La Anthony

The star appears at the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.

Star sightings of Super Bowl 2020, Lil John

Robin Marchant / Getty Images

Lil john

What? The rapper attends the pre-2020 Super Bowl Leather and Laces 2020 party at the Soho Studio in Miami.

Star sightings of Super Bowl 2020, Kevin Hart

Cassidy Sparrow / Getty images for In The Know Experiences

Kevin Hart

The actor and comedian attends the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.

Harry Styles, Lizzo

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Pandora

Harry Styles and Lizzo

Blame your juice! The artists join in the SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert series.

Demi Lovato, Radio Andy by SiriusXM

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for SiriusXM

Demi lovato

Before singing the national anthem on Super Bowl Sunday, the pop star sits with Andy Cohen for his show SiriusXM.

2020 Super Bowl star sightings: SI models Jasmine Sanders, Kate Bock, Olivia Culpo, Josephine Skriver and Camille Kostek

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM

Jasmine Sanders, Kate Bock, Olivia Culpo, Josephine Skriver and Camille Kostek

Illustrated Sports models, assemble!

2020 Super Bowl star sightings - John Cena

Dipasupil Day / Getty Images

John Cena

The actor attends "The Road to F9,quot; Global Fan Extravaganza at Maurice A. Ferre Park in Miami.

2020 Super Bowl star sightings: Rob Gronkowski, Jenny McCarthy, Camille Kostek

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM

Rob Gronkowski, Jenny McCarthy and Camille Kostek

The retired NFL star and his model girlfriend appear alongside the personality of the radio on Day 3 of SiriusXM in Super Bowl LIV.

Star sightings of the Super Bowl 2020 - Chainz, Sean Combs

Prince Williams / Wireimage

2 Chainz and Sean "Diddy,quot; combs

The rappers party at "The Big Game Weekend,quot; at Karu & Y.

2020 Super Bowl star sightings - Jordana Brewster

Dipasupil Day / Getty Images

Jordana Brewster

Mia Toretto has arrived.

Shakira, Jennifer Lopez

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez

His part-time Super Bowl artists, everyone!

Star sightings of Super Bowl 2020 - Cardi B

worldredeye.com

Cardi B

They call her Cardi Bardi! The hip-hop superstar performs at the LIV nightclub as part of "The Big Game Weekend."

2020 Super Bowl star sightings - Katie Couric

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM

Katie Couric

The veteran television journalist will appear in a space-themed Super Bowl ad for Olay.

Star sightings of Super Bowl 2020 - Pitbull

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM

Pit bull

2020 Super Bowl Star Sightings - Lil Nas X, Jasmine Sanders

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM

Lil Nas X and Jasmine Sanders

Just out of his incredible performance at the Grammys, the rapper arrives at the Super Bowl weekend.

2020 Super Bowl star sightings - Charlie Puth

Dipasupil Day / Getty Images

Charlie Puth

The singer of "See You Again,quot; goes out for the F9 event.

2020 Super Bowl star sightings - Nathalie Emanuel

Dipasupil Day / Getty Images

Nathalie Emmanuel

The actress is willing to repeat her role when F9 hits theaters in 2022. But first, the Super Bowl!

2020 Super Bowl star sightings - Kevin Hart

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM

Kevin Hart

The comedian helps start the Super Bowl weekend at SiriusXM studios.

2020 Super Bowl star sightings - Michelle Rodriguez

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Michelle Rodriguez

A Fast and Furious Legend, now and forever.

2020 Super Bowl star sightings - Wiz Khalifa

Dipasupil Day / Getty Images

Wiz Khalifa

The rapper is all smiles.

Nicki Minaj

Instagram

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty

She is back! The MC and her husband make a rare public appearance to start the Super Bowl weekend at the Mr. Jones nightclub in Miami.

Star sightings of the Super Bowl 2020 - Ozuna

Dipasupil Day / Getty Images

Ozuna

The Puerto Rico trap star is ready to light up.

Star sightings of Super Bowl 2020 - Cardi B

Dipasupil Day / Getty Images

Cardi B

This is so Cardi's color.

2020 Super Bowl star sightings - Tyrese Gibson

Dipasupil Day / Getty Images

Tyrese Gibson

the F9 The actor is committed to a monochrome environment.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©